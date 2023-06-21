The endless announcements of the summer season continued with a stunning Nintendo Direct on June 21. A handful of exciting announcements from the company helped make the next several months of releases on the Nintendo Switch clear. One of the biggest and most surprising announcements was that the cult classic Super Mario RPG would be getting a loving remake, and it isn’t far away. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Super Mario RPG remake.

When Is the Super Mario RPG Remake Release Date?

The remake of the original Super Mario RPG was announced during a Nintendo Direct on June 21, but the game is already right around the corner. Fans will be happy to know that they will be able to play the Super Mario RPG remake on November 11, 2023.

Is There a Super Mario RPG Remake Trailer?

Yes! During June 2023 Nintendo Direct, Super Mario RPG was shown off with a gorgeous reveal trailer. Check it out:

The trailer opens with the original game’s intro cutscene before revealing the beautiful modern graphics the remake will have. Super Mario RPG remake is the latest game to get the loving remake from Nintendo in the same vein as 2019’s remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

The Super Mario RPG remake includes beautiful new 3D graphics and newly animated cinematics in addition to an orchestrated score. Another improvement seems to be the game’s redesigned UI.

What Is Super Mario RPG?

The beloved Mario spinoff is finally getting the remake it deserves. Nintendo

Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars was originally released for the SNES in 1996. The game follows in the long line of odd Mario spinoffs that put Nintendo’s iconic plumber and his supporting cast into strange genres and scenarios. This time it transported the platforming plumber into a turn-based RPG.

There are many things that make the original Super Mario RPG so special, and first among them is the developers behind the title. At a time when Final Fantasy was one of the biggest franchises in the world, Nintendo partnered with that franchise’s developer, Square Enix, to make Super Mario RPG. This partnership came out of Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto’s desire to make an RPG and Square’s desire to make a globally appealing RPG.

The plot of Super Mario RPG is similar to most mainline Mario games at the start. Bowser kidnaps Peach and Mario goes to rescue her. However, when having a battle against Bowser a new enemy named Exor falls from the sky scattering Bowser, Peach, and Mario as well as seven-star fragments. Exor becomes the game's main villain, and Mario must team up with Peach, a cloud person named Mallow, a living doll named Geno, and Bowser (whose army has abandoned him).

The game’s isometric world was beautifully rendered on the SNES and accompanied by incredible music from composer Yoko Shimomura. Super Mario RPG expertly combined Mario with the turn-based combat of traditional RPGs in a way that received critical praise across the board. While the game heavily inspired multiple spiritual successors at Nintendo in the form of the Mario & Luigi and Paper Mario franchise, there has never been a true sequel to the Super Mario RPG.