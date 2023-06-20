After weeks of speculation, Nintendo finally confirmed it will host a Direct presentation on June 21. In previous years, the company has held a Nintendo Direct presentation alongside E3, but now that E3 is gone, that schedule has shifted somewhat. Here’s what you need to know about the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.

When Is the June 2023 Nintendo Direct Start Time?

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct will air live on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Nintendo confirmed the presentation will be roughly 40 minutes and will focus on Switch games launching this year.

How to Watch the June 2023 Nintendo Direct

Pikmin 4 will be shown during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. Nintendo

You can watch the June 2023 Nintendo Direct on the Nintendo YouTube channel. As with other Direct presentations, you don’t need to watch this live, as the stream will be converted into a standard YouTube video after the ends. This means you don’t have to worry about missing the livestream if you can’t make it.

Nintendo has already scheduled the livestream on YouTube and you can turn on YouTube notifications so you’ll know exactly when the presentation begins.

What to Expect From the June 2023 Nintendo Direct

The only game confirmed to make an appearance during the Nintendo Direct is Pikmin 4, which is due out later this summer. Aside from that, there are numerous alleged “leaks” regarding potential reveals.

Below are some games we may see during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct:

New 2D Super Mario Bros. game — According to Twitter user Pyoro, a new 2D Mario game will be announced during the Nintendo Direct. This user does have somewhat of a positive track record, as they previously leaked the reveal of Armored Core VI and Everybody 1-2-Switch! before their official announcements. As for the Mario game itself, Pyoro did not reveal any details, so we’ll have to wait and see if it makes an appearance.

— According to Twitter user Pyoro, a new 2D Mario game will be announced during the Nintendo Direct. This user does have somewhat of a positive track record, as they previously leaked the reveal of Armored Core VI and Everybody 1-2-Switch! before their official announcements. As for the Mario game itself, Pyoro did not reveal any details, so we’ll have to wait and see if it makes an appearance. Remake of an SNES classic — The same user also mentioned that the Direct will feature a remake of an SNES classic, though they did not specify which one. Many are speculating it could be Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars or even an HD-2D version of Chrono Trigger.

— The same user also mentioned that the Direct will feature a remake of an SNES classic, though they did not specify which one. Many are speculating it could be Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars or even an HD-2D version of Chrono Trigger. New Detective Pikachu game — Once again, Pyoro has teased another game for the Direct. They posted a gif of Pikachu dancing, which is a clip from the Detective Pikachu movie, leading to speculation that a new game in the series will be announced for Switch. It’s possible the gif is totally unrelated to an announcement during the Direct, but Detective Pikachu 2 has reportedly been “nearing release” for a while now.

— Once again, Pyoro has teased another game for the Direct. They posted a gif of Pikachu dancing, which is a clip from the Detective Pikachu movie, leading to speculation that a new game in the series will be announced for Switch. It’s possible the gif is totally unrelated to an announcement during the Direct, but Detective Pikachu 2 has reportedly been “nearing release” for a while now. Persona 3 Reload — The Persona 3 remake, titled Persona 3 Reload will likely get confirmed for Nintendo Switch during the Direct. Earlier this month, a Play Asia listing for the game on Nintendo Switch seemingly went live early, meaning we’ll probably get an announcement soon.

There will, of course, be plenty of other announcements during the Nintendo Direct. The company’s holiday lineup is unknown so this will be the time to show what Nintendo has planned for the rest of 2023.