A Nintendo Direct will air this June. This comes after weeks of reports and rumors, but viewers shouldn’t expect a large, E3-style Nintendo Direct. Instead, Nintendo will host a “mini” Partner Showcase, focusing on third-party Switch games. While this might be disappointing to those eager for new announcements related to Nintendo’s biggest franchises, the presentation could very well feature some major reveals. Here’s what you need to know about the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase.

When is the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase?

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will air on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is expected to be shown during the upcoming Nintendo Direct. Nintendo

The Partner Showcase will debut on the official Nintendo YouTube channel and will be viewable as a standard video after the stream concludes. This means you can watch it again or for the first time later on if you missed it initially.

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase

Persona 5 Royal could be announced for Nintendo Switch during the upcoming Partner Showcase. Atlus

Nintendo is holding its cards close to the chest, so it’s not totally clear what will appear during the presentation at this time. We do know it will be “roughly” 25 minutes long and will focus on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games. With this in mind, we shouldn’t expect to see anything in regards to first-party titles like Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, or Metroid Prime 4.

We could learn more information about Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope — both of which are slated to launch later this year. In addition, a report from VGC points to the announcement of a Persona game for Nintendo Switch, though it’s unclear which one(s). Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal were all recently announced for Xbox, so it’s possible one or all of those titles will finally come to Nintendo Switch.

Another game that could make an appearance during the Partner Showcase is Red Dead Redemption 2. For context, Nacho Requena of Manual magazine told their Twitch viewers that the upcoming Partner Showcase will feature “another game that has been available for some time on other platforms… it’s been available for four years now,” as translated by VGC.

This would align with the four-year anniversary of Red Dead Redemption 2, which has reportedly been in the works for Nintendo Switch for a while. If the rumors prove true, we suspect this port could be a cloud-based game similar to Hitman 3 and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Nintendo Direct will also likely include indie games, along with more details on previously announced projects. These include the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion and the long-awaited Cuphead DLC — both of which will launch on June 30.