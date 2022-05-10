Why wouldn’t you want more Monster Hunter Rise? The latest installment of the Monster Hunter series was Capcom’s most successful release of 2021. It didn’t quite beat its predecessor, Monster Hunter World, but it did manage to top even memetic best-sellers like Resident Evil Village. Basically, it was successful — so successful that Capcom decided to make an expansion for it. Now, that expansion is less than two months away. Here’s what you need to know about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, including what the expansion is and how to get it.

What is Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is an expansion to Monster Hunter Rise. While it adds quality of life improvements and features, it isn’t a new game.

It’s Monster Hunter. Why wouldn’t you expect more dragons? Capcom

You need to have Monster Hunter Rise to play it. Think of it like Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade. It’s an expansive DLC that fleshes out the experience with an additional story but not a new game and not something necessary to still enjoy the base content.

When is the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak release date?

Yes! Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes out for Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30, 2022 . This date comes about seven months after its teaser reveal in September 2021.

Be sure to download the update happening on the same day if you plan to play it. Capcom warns players that the update will take up 13 GB and is necessary to play the expansion. You also need to complete the “Serpent Goddess of Thunder” quest as a prerequisite for the expansion.

What is the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak story?

Fiorayne in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer. Capcom

Your character just brought peace to Kamura Village, but how long will it last? A dangerous, wolf-like monster called Lungaron appears at the Shrine Ruins, prompting the hunter to investigate. There they meet a knight of the Royal Order, Fiorayne, who is also looking into the increasingly aggressive monsters in the area. After realizing that they have a common goal, they set sail for Elgado.

What does Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak add to the game?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak adds new content in just about every aspect. New monsters, maps, and allies like Fiorayne and others are waiting in Elgado. Also expect additional options to customize fighting styles like Silkbinds, the Switch Skill Swap ability, and a new evasion technique that works hand-in-hand with swaps. However, the biggest addition in Sunbreak is the entirely new story arc and areas to explore like the Citadel.

Is there a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has had a couple of gameplay trailers over the past few months. The latest one, which was shown during the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event, showcased what we could expect from the expansion like allies in action, boss battles, and dramatic cutscenes. It begins with an ominous warning about life-draining energy and cuts to a battle where Fiorayne and the hunter face off against a dark purple dragon. Presumably, it’s Malzeno, the elder dragon at the center of this ordeal.

The hunter will join forces with those in Kamura and Elgado to take on this new threat. The best part? Players will have more options than ever for how to beat it.

Monster Hunter Rise will launch on June 30, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam). You can currently pre-order Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for both.