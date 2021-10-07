Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tier list reveals the best and worst fighters

In any competitive video game, the first question new players will ask is, “Who is the best fighter?” A competitive scene is brewing for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a new Super Smash Bros.-like fighting game from GameMill Entertainment. As such, new players are already starting to identify the best fighters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s 20-character strong roster.

While there haven’t been enough tournaments or balance patches to truly know who’s guaranteed to be the best in the long term, some early winners and losers have emerged. Based on our own experience with the game as well as tier lists from Hungrybox, Armada, Mew2King, and Leffen, here’s Inverse’s ranking of all 20 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl characters.

D-Tier

20. Patrick

Is this the worst character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? No, this is Patrick. Pros and fans agree: Patrick is the one character that is undeniably terrible. While he has some solid Bowser-like moves, everyone’s favorite Starfish is incredibly slow and isn’t suitable for competitive play.

19. Ren & Stimpy

Ren & Stimpy is a fun gimmick character as you’re playing two creatures at once. But their special moves aren’t great, their counter is terrible, and Smash Bros. pros doubt their ultimate viability in this fighting game.

18. Helga

This character has a great projectile, but other than that, she’s a relatively dull and basic fighter. You won’t do terribly if you choose her, but there are plenty of alternatives in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl that do almost everything better than her.

C-Tier

17. Michelangelo

This TMNT character has big hitboxes and can hold his own in a fight. But he’s immensely outclassed by the other TMNT characters in the game. If you are a fan of that series, you’re better off choosing April or Leo if you want a chance competitively.

16. Nigel Thornberry

The patriarch of The Wild Thornberrys probably only made it in because of the memes, and as a result, he’s just okay. He has a unique moveset based on animals but lacks finishing moves and has a bad recovery. Nigel could turn out to be SMASHING as the meta develops, but right now, plenty of other characters are more attractive competitively.

15. Zim

Invader Zim’s titular character has great range and solid combos with his attacks. But he has some projectiles that are very situational and don’t seem that useful just yet. If those moves can’t find a competitive place, then Zim will be lacking compared to those above him on this list.

14. Danny Phantom

While this is a really fun character, Danny isn’t that great. He hits hard but is slow and has a difficult time keeping up with the game’s best characters. Still, if you can master his projectiles and teleport move, there’s a lot of potential here.

13. Toph

While pros aren’t that impressed with this Avatar: The Last Airbender character because her range is poor, she’s rather fun to play as. If you do get caught in one of her intense combos, Toph can quickly gain the upper hand. She can also create ground underneath herself anywhere in the air, which is super helpful in a fighting game that takes place in the air almost as much as it does on the ground.

12. Lincoln Loud

Lincoln Loud is a very technical character with complex special moves that pros can appreciate. For newcomers, he’s a bit too hard to use. This The Loud House character may have a lot of competitive potential, but he’s a prime example of a decent character that isn’t beginner-friendly.

B-Tier

11. Powdered Toastman

If you’re just looking for a pure glass cannon brawler, Powdered Toastman is an excellent choice. His moves aren’t that unique, and he can be defeated at pretty low percentages. That said, he can also defeat enemies very quickly on the ground or in the air. He might hit a competitive ceiling due to his frailty, but this Ren & Stimpy character is satisfying to use.

10. Korra

Korra is a bit too slow for her own good, but if you can hit a character near the edge of a stage or with high damage, it’s unlikely that they’ll survive her attacks. I enjoy using Korra, so she’s made it higher up on the list. However, it remains to be seen how viable she is competitive.

9. Spongebob

Like your Mario in Super Smash Bros. or Pikachu in Pokemon Unite, Spongebob is your middle-of-the-road, solid entry-level character that’s easy to learn. It doesn’t seem like Nickelodeon’s most popular character is top-tier, but Spongebob is a solid character to learn the ropes with.

8. Lucy Loud

She’s slow, but this goth fighter from The Loud House is extremely powerful and can teleport around the stage. She’s also one of the more visually compelling characters, with her moves summoning giants coffins, bats, and more. From this point onward, the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl fighters are undeniably good.

A-Tier

7. Aang

While pros spoke highly of Aang, we didn’t think he was as fun to play as the other characters above him on this list because he doesn’t KO his opponents that easily. Regardless, if you’re looking for a character that’s (unsurprisingly) good in the air and fast, this Avatar: The Last Airbender character is an excellent competitive choice.

6. Oblina

This obscure character has the best projectiles in the game. She can even create a pool of poison on the ground that will consistently damage enemies. She also has some of the fastest and longest combos in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Oblina is the dark horse fighter to watch as the competitive scene progresses.

5. Sandy

Sandy ranks so high because she currently has an infinite combo. If you want to rank highly online, learn that combo. But we already know that the developers are removing this combo soon. When Sandy’s infinite combo is patched out, it remains to be seen if she’s as good competitively. Even without the broken move, she may still be viable.

4. Reptar

Reptar is my main in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. He’s similar to Yoshi in Super Smash Bros., with a satisfying down-special that slams the Rugrats dinosaur to the ground. He has strong attacks and great special abilities that can zone enemies well. If you like slower but stronger characters, try Reptar out.

S-Tier

3. April O’Neil

April O’Neal from TMNT isn’t very casual-friendly as many of her moves are centered around a Ratings system. Certain moves can power up her special attacks, but her current Ratings aren’t easy to keep track of on her character model currently. While some might struggle to master this system, those that do will discover that she’s one of the best characters in the game.

2. Leo

He has incredible range, a tremendous recovering move, and air dashes that allow him to cover a lot of ground. Being good both on the ground and in the air is vital in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Leo is one of the best characters in both situations. Without any significant gimmicks, he’s a very accessible fighter as well.

1. Catdog

An early top-tier contender in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is Catdog. This half-cat, half-dog fighter is well regarded by most players due to his speed and combo potential. Being able to cover both sides at once is another bonus. While it remains to be seen if Catdogs delivers with consistent tournament wins, this is the fighter to choose if you immediately want to play with a top-tier character.