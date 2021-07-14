Everything you need to know about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

“Super Smash Bros. clones” have come and gone over the years with middling results. Even more popular entries like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale never broke new ground for the genre. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the latest attempt that actually looks promising, and while it likely won’t steal the thunder from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it could very well garner success.

As its name suggests, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a platform fighting game featuring fan-favorite Nickelodeon characters. It’s leaning into nostalgia by focusing on many of our childhood favorites like SpongeBob, Reptar, and the “smashing” Nigel Thornberry.

But what else do we know about this game? Below, we’ll go through everything including its release date, roster, trailer, and more. Here’s what we know about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

When is the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl release date?

Developed by Fair Play Labs and Ludosity (the studio behind Slap City), Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is aiming for a fall 2021 release. It currently doesn’t have a specific release date, but you should expect it by the holiday season. It will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Which characters are in the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster?

GameMill Entertainment

The full roster isn’t quite complete just yet, but so far 14 characters have been announced. Here are the confirmed characters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl:

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters — Oblina

Danny Phantom — Danny Phantom

Hey Arnold! — Helga Pataki

Invader Zim — Zim

Rugrats — Reptar

SpongeBob SquarePants — SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants — Patrick Star

SpongeBob SquarePants — Sandy Cheeks’

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Leonardo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Michaelangelo

The Loud House — Lincoln Loud

The Loud House — Lucy Loud

The Ren & Stimpy Show — Powdered Toast Man

The Wild Thornberrys — Nigel Thornberry

Keep in mind, more characters will be announced as the game gets closer to release. We’ve got our fingers crossed for CatDog and Angry Beavers support.

In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, up to four players can compete online or locally, across 20 different levels. It also features a single-player mode wherein you must take down AI competitors.

Is there a Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl trailer?

There is! On July 13, IGN exclusively premiered the trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. It showed off many of the game’s characters, stages, and move sets, along with the targeted release window.

Will Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl have rollback netcode?

As confirmed on the game’s Discord channel, yes, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will feature rollback netcode “on supported platforms.”

What is rollback netcode, you ask? Well, without getting too far into the weeds, it’s feature that predicts a character’s movements when playing online, to eliminate (or reduce) input lag.

When playing locally, there is no lag, but over the internet, the lag can make things unbearable. So, rollback netcode can be used to predict your movements to better keep the two fighters in sync. It’s not perfect, but fighting games have implemented this feature with lots of success in games like Injustice 2 and Street Fighter V.

One game that doesn’t support it is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, leading to lots of discussion on Twitter comparing the two. Another point of comparison between the two is the ability to perform a wavedash.

This is a technique that will be present in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, allowing players to cancel out of a low, diagonal air dash to mimic a slide. It’s a technique that greatly improves your ability to slide through attacks. This feature, which hasn’t been present in Smash Bros. since Melee on the GameCube, is sorely missed by veteran players.

Based on the character roster, inclusion of rollback netcode, and the ability to perform wavedashing, it seems Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be much more than a standard Smash Bros. clone.