Finally, after the better part of a decade , the stealth action game series Splinter Cell may be due for a comeback. And reports say it won’t be as a weird VR game, or as references in other Ubisoft titles. According to a report from Video Games Chronicle, a proper Splinter Cell follow-up has been greenlit. There isn’t much we know about the upcoming stealth game, but the mere fact that it’s likely happening is enough to stir up excitement. From its possible release date to rumors and leaks, here’s what we know about the upcoming Splinter Cell game.

What is the new Splinter Cell release date?

Splinter Cell: Blacklist launched in 2013. Ubisoft

Since the project is so early in development, it’s unlikely we’ll get to play the new Splinter Cell game for several years. By our estimation, the most realistic timeframe would be around 2024 or beyond. By the time it does launch, it will have been over a decade since the last installment, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, which launched in 2013.

What is clear is that Ubisoft intends on doing it right, as it knows just how important the franchise is to the fans.

In speaking with IGN in 2019, Ubisoft Yves Guillemot said “The last time we did a Splinter Cell, we had lots of pressure from all the fans actually saying, ‘Don’t change it, don’t do this, don’t do that,’ so some of the teams were more anxious to work on the brand.”

And for the project to meet the high expectations of fans, Ubisoft will need time.

One thing to take into consideration is that Ubisoft has yet to officially announce the new game, so we can’t be 100% sure it’s in the works. However, the source, Tom Henderson has a positive track record, as does VGC, so it’s highly likely the report is true.

Is there a new Splinter Cell game trailer?

Unfortunately, given how early in development the project is, there isn’t a trailer for it yet. We shouldn’t expect to see one for quite some time, possibly during an E3 showcase in the next couple of years.

What are the new Splinter Cell game features?

It’s possible the new entry will double down on a live-service component. Ubisoft

While we don’t know exactly how this game will play, it’s highly likely it’ll retain the third-person stealth mechanics from previous installments.

Guillemont did say “When you create a game, you have to make sure you will come with something that will be different enough from what you did before,” so it’s possible the new entry will feature a brand new mechanic or something that sets it apart from previous installments.

Given the success of Ubisoft’s live-service games, it’s likely the new Splinter Cell will follow suit, with more online capabilities than before. This could be detrimental to the game, as fans have always loved it for its single-player components first. Though, the famous Spies vs. Mercs online multiplayer mode did garner positive attention, so it’s possible this will make a return.

“Also because of Assassin’s Creed and all the other brands taking off, people wanted to work on those brands more, so we have to follow what they like to do,” Guillemot explained.

Whatever happens, we hope the new Splinter Cell game has stealth at the forefront, with some elements of action sprinkled throughout.

The new Splinter Cell game is reportedly in development.