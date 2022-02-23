NBA 2K22 Season 5 start time and rewards explained

NBA 2K22 Season 5 is set to begin on February 25, 2022. The game’s developers at Visual Concepts just revealed the major details about the upcoming quest to level 40. Want to know the precise time Season 5 is expected to start? Curious about what new skins will be on offer for MyCareer or the new music that will soon be coming to the game? Here’s a recap of everything ballers can look forward to.

When is the NBA 2K22 Season 5 release date and start time?

NBA 2K22 Season 5 is expected to begin on February 25. While the official Courtside Report blog post for the season doesn’t list an official time for when the grind begins, all prior seasons of NBA 2K22 have started at 11 a.m. on the day of release. With that fact in mind, we expect the NBA 2K22 Power Within season to start February 25 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

NBA 2K22 Season 5 rewards, modes, and MyTeam updates

Now that you know what time NBA 2K22 is expected to start, you may be curious about the long list of potential rewards offered to players that interface with every mode in the game. Here’s a condensed summary of what the aforementioned Courtside Report has revealed.

Paolo Banchero is the level one reward to kick off NBA 2K22 Season 5, Power Within. Visual Concepts/2K Sports

MyCareer Season 5 : The usual smattering of court redesigns and new quests applies to this season. Rewards include Animation Packs, Seasonal apparel, Badge Points, and a futuristic hoverboard at Level 30. The Level 40 reward is an Affiliation-focused skin on next-gen and a mascot-themed skin on current-gen.

: The usual smattering of court redesigns and new quests applies to this season. Rewards include Animation Packs, Seasonal apparel, Badge Points, and a futuristic hoverboard at Level 30. The Level 40 reward is an Affiliation-focused skin on next-gen and a mascot-themed skin on current-gen. MyTeam Season 5 : Includes the return of Dynamic Ratings cards, a new Domination tier, new coaches, an anime-themed mural to complete, and Dark Matter Ray Allen for reaching Level 40.

: Includes the return of Dynamic Ratings cards, a new Domination tier, new coaches, an anime-themed mural to complete, and Dark Matter Ray Allen for reaching Level 40. Dynamic Rating Cards in MyTeam : Includes 400 cards spread across all NBA teams. Their ratings fluctuate based on the players’ real-world performance. There’s a Dynamic Ratings Domination Tier as well that allows players to collect more cards. Collect all 99 stars to get Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap.

: Includes 400 cards spread across all NBA teams. Their ratings fluctuate based on the players’ real-world performance. There’s a Dynamic Ratings Domination Tier as well that allows players to collect more cards. Collect all 99 stars to get Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap. Event Card Murals in MyTeam : Players will work through three seasonal events to construct a mural. Participation in each one offers an anime-themed Galaxy Opal player, but completing it offers a Dark Matter version.

: Players will work through three seasonal events to construct a mural. Participation in each one offers an anime-themed Galaxy Opal player, but completing it offers a Dark Matter version. NBA 75 Domination Tier in MyTeam : Celebrate 75 years of NBA greatness in this new tier. Six MyTeam Collections tied to the league’s legacy will also be released over a period of three weeks. Collections include 2000s-2010s, 80s-90s, and 60s-70s. Players can vote on a Dark Matter player for each decade.

: Celebrate 75 years of NBA greatness in this new tier. Six MyTeam Collections tied to the league’s legacy will also be released over a period of three weeks. Collections include 2000s-2010s, 80s-90s, and 60s-70s. Players can vote on a Dark Matter player for each decade. New Coaches in MyTeam : Don Nelson, Rick Adelman, Jerry Sloan, Lenny Wilkins, Larry Brown, and a new Phil Jackson coach card will be added along with Doc Rivers, Mike D’Antoni, Erik Spoelstra, and Ty Lue. The best of the new additions is Galaxy Opal Gregg Popovich.

: Don Nelson, Rick Adelman, Jerry Sloan, Lenny Wilkins, Larry Brown, and a new Phil Jackson coach card will be added along with Doc Rivers, Mike D’Antoni, Erik Spoelstra, and Ty Lue. The best of the new additions is Galaxy Opal Gregg Popovich. Other MyTeam Rewards : Level 1 Paolo Banchero free agent card and Galaxy Opal Cincinnatus Powell by winning at least 12 of 16 in MyTeam Unlimited Galaxy Opal. Other rewards include Galaxy Opal Richard Hamilton from Draft, Sidney Moncrief in the Exchange, Shawn Kemp on the Clutch Time wheel, and “Boogie” DeMarcus Cousins in Limited.

: Level 1 Paolo Banchero free agent card and Galaxy Opal Cincinnatus Powell by winning at least 12 of 16 in MyTeam Unlimited Galaxy Opal. Other rewards include Galaxy Opal Richard Hamilton from Draft, Sidney Moncrief in the Exchange, Shawn Kemp on the Clutch Time wheel, and “Boogie” DeMarcus Cousins in Limited. The W Online: Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley as Hall of Fame tier rewards, alongside a Takeover Perk Picker. Additional rewards include 4,000 VC, an extra Badge Point, 2K Breakthrough Gear, Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Custom Player Indicator.

NBA 2K22 Season 5 music

Alongside the arrival of Power Within, these new music tracks will be added to the game as well.

NBA 2K22 gets a wealth of new music in the Season 5 update on February 25. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts