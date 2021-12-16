New Tunes
All 77 new songs added to GTA Online in The Contract DLC
As part of the new GTA Online DLC called The Contract, Rockstar Games has introduced a lengthy list of additional music for players to jam out to while they’re cruising the streets of Los Santos. These new songs appear across existing radio stations, and there’s even a brand new radio station as well. Artists include ROSALÍA; Tyler, the Creator; and of course, Dr. Dre. Here are all the new songs added to GTA Online as part of The Contract DLC.
A new radio station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos, has been added to the game as part of the update. MOTOMAMI Los Santos is hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca, who has been collaborating with Rockstar Games for quite some time. The bulk of the new songs appear on MOTOMAMI Los Santos, but you’ll also have new tunes to listen to across Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classic. Let’s dive into all the new tunes you can listen to now, listed by artist name first with the song titles second.
MOTOMAMI Los Santos
- Bad Gyal - A La Mía
- La Goony Chonga - Duro 2005
- Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi - Skinny Jeans
- Rauw Alejandro - Nubes
- Arca - Machote
- DJ Spinn - Bounce N Break Yo Back
- Monchy & Alexandra - Dos Locos
- Camarón de la Isla - Volando Voy
- Armando - 100% of Disin' You
- ROSALÍA - A Palé
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura feat. El Guincho
- ROSALÍA - LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)
- Mr. Fingers - Mystery of Love
- Daddy Yankee - Salgo Pa' la Calle
- Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom - Tukuntaso
- Q - Take Me Where Your Heart Is
- Ñejo & Dalmata - Vacilar Contigo
- Young Cister - XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain
- Popcaan - Body So Good
- Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe - Calle Luna Calle Sol
- Alberto Stylee - Tumbando Fronte
- Chucky73 - Dominicana
- Aventura - Mi Corazoncito
- DJ Slugo - 418 (Bounce Mix)
- Kaydy Cain - Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)
- Caroline Polachek - Bunny Is A Rider
- Arca feat. ROSALÍA - KLK
- Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda
- ROSALÍA - DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)
- Justice - Stress
- Las Guanabanas - Vamos Pa la Disco
- Playboi Carti - Rockstar Made
- Soulja Boy Tell'em - Snap And Rol
Radio Los Santos
- Chainz - It's A Vibe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)
- A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane
- Big Sean & Hit-Boy - What A Life
- Cordae - Kung Fu
- D-Block Europe & Offset - Chrome Hearts
- Fredo Santana (feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe) - Go Live
- French Montana - Lockjaw (feat. Kodak Black)
- Future - Feed Me Dope
- Future - Low Life (feat. The Weeknd)
- Jay Rock - Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
- Kodak Black - ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)
- Migos - Stir Fry
- MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort - Big Subwoofer
- Polo G – Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)
- Roddy Ricch - The Box
- Saweetie - My Type
- Tyler, The Creator – LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)
- Vince Staples - Big Fish
- Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Ski
- Freddie Gibbs - Miami Vice (feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom)
- Freddie Gibbs - Pick The Phone Up (feat. Juicy J)
- Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy - XL
- Mike Dean and Offset - So Fancy
- Mike Dean and Rich the Kid - Blue Cheese
- Mozzy feat. YG - Hoppin’ Out
- Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q - Let’s Get It
- TiaCorine produced by Kenny Beats - Coochie
West Coast Classic
- 2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre - California Love (Single Version)
- 2Pac - Can't C Me
- 40 Glocc - Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier
- 50 Cent - In Da Club
- 50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep - Outta Control (Remix)
- Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen - No Diggity
- Dr. Dre - Keep Their Heads Ringin'
- Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg - The Next Episode
- Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt - Xxplosive
- Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg - Lil' Ghetto Boy
- Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren - Hello
- JAY-Z - Trouble
- Mary J. Blige - Family Affair
- Nas - Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)
- Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre - Shit Hits The Fan
- Sam Sneed - U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)
- Truth Hurts feat. Rakim - Addictive
GTA Online: The Contract is available now.