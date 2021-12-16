All 77 new songs added to GTA Online in The Contract DLC

As part of the new GTA Online DLC called The Contract, Rockstar Games has introduced a lengthy list of additional music for players to jam out to while they’re cruising the streets of Los Santos. These new songs appear across existing radio stations, and there’s even a brand new radio station as well. Artists include ROSALÍA; Tyler, the Creator; and of course, Dr. Dre. Here are all the new songs added to GTA Online as part of The Contract DLC.

A new radio station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos, has been added to the game as part of the update. MOTOMAMI Los Santos is hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca, who has been collaborating with Rockstar Games for quite some time. The bulk of the new songs appear on MOTOMAMI Los Santos, but you’ll also have new tunes to listen to across Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classic. Let’s dive into all the new tunes you can listen to now, listed by artist name first with the song titles second.

MOTOMAMI Los Santos

MOTOMAMI Los Santos is a brand new radio station. Rockstar Games

Bad Gyal - A La Mía

- A La Mía La Goony Chonga - Duro 2005

- Duro 2005 Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi - Skinny Jeans

- Skinny Jeans Rauw Alejandro - Nubes

- Nubes Arca - Machote

- Machote DJ Spinn - Bounce N Break Yo Back

- Bounce N Break Yo Back Monchy & Alexandra - Dos Locos

- Dos Locos Camarón de la Isla - Volando Voy

- Volando Voy Armando - 100% of Disin' You

- 100% of Disin' You ROSALÍA - A Palé

- A Palé ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura feat. El Guincho

- Con Altura feat. El Guincho ROSALÍA - LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)

- LA FAMA (with The Weeknd) Mr. Fingers - Mystery of Love

- Mystery of Love Daddy Yankee - Salgo Pa' la Calle

- Salgo Pa' la Calle Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom - Tukuntaso

- Tukuntaso Q - Take Me Where Your Heart Is

- Take Me Where Your Heart Is Ñejo & Dalmata - Vacilar Contigo

- Vacilar Contigo Young Cister - XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain

- XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain Popcaan - Body So Good

- Body So Good Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe - Calle Luna Calle Sol

- Calle Luna Calle Sol Alberto Stylee - Tumbando Fronte

- Tumbando Fronte Chucky73 - Dominicana

- Dominicana Aventura - Mi Corazoncito

- Mi Corazoncito DJ Slugo - 418 (Bounce Mix)

- 418 (Bounce Mix) Kaydy Cain - Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)

- Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control) Caroline Polachek - Bunny Is A Rider

- Bunny Is A Rider Arca feat. ROSALÍA - KLK

- KLK Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda

– Linda ROSALÍA - DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)

- DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis) Justice - Stress

- Stress Las Guanabanas - Vamos Pa la Disco

- Vamos Pa la Disco Playboi Carti - Rockstar Made

- Rockstar Made Soulja Boy Tell'em - Snap And Rol

Radio Los Santos

Radio Los Santos has a lengthy list of additional songs following the new update. Rockstar Games

Chainz - It's A Vibe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)

- It's A Vibe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko) A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane

- Plain Jane Big Sean & Hit-Boy - What A Life

- What A Life Cordae - Kung Fu

- Kung Fu D-Block Europe & Offset - Chrome Hearts

- Chrome Hearts Fredo Santana (feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe) - Go Live

- Go Live French Montana - Lockjaw (feat. Kodak Black)

- Lockjaw (feat. Kodak Black) Future - Feed Me Dope

- Feed Me Dope Future - Low Life (feat. The Weeknd)

- Low Life (feat. The Weeknd) Jay Rock - Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

- Wow Freestyle (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Kodak Black - ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)

- ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset) Migos - Stir Fry

- Stir Fry MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort - Big Subwoofer

- Big Subwoofer Polo G – Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)

– Flex (feat. Juice WRLD) Roddy Ricch - The Box

- The Box Saweetie - My Type

- My Type Tyler, The Creator – LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)

– LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg) Vince Staples - Big Fish

- Big Fish Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Ski

- Ski Freddie Gibbs - Miami Vice (feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom)

- Miami Vice (feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom) Freddie Gibbs - Pick The Phone Up (feat. Juicy J)

- Pick The Phone Up (feat. Juicy J) Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy - XL

- XL Mike Dean and Offset - So Fancy

- So Fancy Mike Dean and Rich the Kid - Blue Cheese

- Blue Cheese Mozzy feat. YG - Hoppin’ Out

- Hoppin’ Out Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q - Let’s Get It

- Let’s Get It TiaCorine produced by Kenny Beats - Coochie

West Coast Classic

2 Pac, 50 Cent, and Dr. Dre make appearances on West Coast Classic. Rockstar Games

2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre - California Love (Single Version)

- California Love (Single Version) 2Pac - Can't C Me

- Can't C Me 40 Glocc - Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier

- Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier 50 Cent - In Da Club

- In Da Club 50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep - Outta Control (Remix)

- Outta Control (Remix) Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen - No Diggity

- No Diggity Dr. Dre - Keep Their Heads Ringin'

- Keep Their Heads Ringin' Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg - The Next Episode

- The Next Episode Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt - Xxplosive

- Xxplosive Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg - Lil' Ghetto Boy

- Lil' Ghetto Boy Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren - Hello

- Hello JAY-Z - Trouble

- Trouble Mary J. Blige - Family Affair

- Family Affair Nas - Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)

- Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre) Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre - Shit Hits The Fan

- Shit Hits The Fan Sam Sneed - U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)

- U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre) Truth Hurts feat. Rakim - Addictive