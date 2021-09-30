Monster Hunter Rise PC release date, specs, demo, and crossplay details

Nintendo Switch will lose a fantastic third-party exclusive in 2022. Capcom is porting Monster Hunter Rise, a critically acclaimed action game that sold over 7 million copies on Switch alone, to PC. While Capcom had briefly confirmed this port previously, Capcom revealed many new details about it at Tokyo Game Show 2021.

We now know the game's release date, how its content compares to the Switch version, and how players can try it early via a demo. But what about cross saves and the future roadmap for the game? Here’s all that and more.

When is the Monster Hunter Rise PC release date?

During Tokyo Game Show 2021, Capcom confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise for PC will be released on January 12, 2022. You will be able to try the game before launch via a demo, though. The port is only confirmed for Steam at this time.

Is there a Monster Hunter Rise PC trailer?

Yes, there is! A trailer for the PC port was shown off during Capcom’s Monster Hunter Spotlight at Tokyo Game Show 2021. Check it out below:

That trailer demonstrates all of the port’s major improvements. That includes a 4K resolution, higher resolution textures, an uncapped framerate, keyboard and mouse controls, voice chat, and 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio support. As it struggled to run on Nintendo’s aging hardware, Monster Hunter Rise is getting a glow-up on PC.

When is the Monster Hunter Rise PC demo release date?

If you want to test Monster Hunter Rise out on your PC, you will have an opportunity to do so before the port's January 2021 launch. On October 13, 2021 , a demo will be released on Steam. It includes the Training tutorial mode, a Wyvern Riding tutorial, and hunting quests for the Great Izuchi, Mizutsune, and Magnamalo.

The demo will support online multiplayer and include all fourteen weapons types, so you'll get a feeling for whether Monster Hunter Rise is for you or not. The demo seems like it will be available indefinitely, unlike the limited-time Nintendo Switch demo.

Are Monster Hunter Rise PC pre-orders open?

Yes, it’s already available to pre-order on Steam. Monster Hunter Rise will cost $59.99 at launch on PC, and pre-orders will net players a Novice Talisman and Palamute and Palico armor that makes those helpers look like a real dog and cat, respectively.

Players can also spend $70.48 on a Deluxe Edition that comes with unique armor, gesture, pose, and hairstyle DLC. Monster Hunter Stories 2 players will also get a “Rider Series” Hunter layered armor.

This is what’s in the Deluxe Edition of Monster Hunter Rise for PC.

What are the Monster Hunter Rise PC minimum and recommended specs?

If you want to take advantage of all of the port's features, you'll need to know the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game. The Steam page lists both. Thankfully, they aren't too intensive, though Capcom notes the specs could change before launch:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）

Windows 10 （64-bit） Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX™-6100

Intel® Core™ i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX™-6100 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon™ RX 550

NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon™ RX 550 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 23 GB available space

23 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to "Low". System requirements subject to change during game development.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）

Windows 10 （64-bit） Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-8300

Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-8300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570 (VRAM 4GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 23 GB available space

23 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to "Average". System requirements subject to change during game development.

Is Monster Hunter Rise PC the same as the Nintendo Switch version?

Monster Hunter Rise is constantly getting updated, so Capcom clarified what content would be in the game's PC version at release.

"At launch, the full version of Monster Hunter Rise on PC will include all major post-launch content that is available in the Nintendo Switch version through the end of November 2021," Capcom explains in a press release. "More information about future content and timing will be available at a later date."

The means we can expect updates like the Ghosts' n Goblins Ressurection crossover to be included in the PC version, though anything that gets added in December and January won't be part of the PC port at release.

Monster Hunter Rise for PC will include all of the DLC and updates released for Nintendo Switch so far. Capcom

Hopefully, Capcom gets the PC and Nintendo Switch update schedules lined up by the time the Sunbreak expansion releases in Summer 2022. Cross-play and cross-progression have not been confirmed yet, so don't expect them.

Will Monster Hunter Rise on PC have cross-save or crossplay?

Now that Monster Hunter Rise is migrating over to PC, one might hope that there will be crossplay allowing PC and Switch gamers to play together — or at the very least cross-save so that Switch players can transfer progress and characters over to PC.

As of the official announcement, Capcom has yet to offer any details about either. It’s possible that neither crossplay nor cross-save will happen, but we’ll update this place as soon as we know either way.