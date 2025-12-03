After an announcement in 2017, followed by development restarting just two years later, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally ready for release. In the nearly two decades since Metroid Prime 3, hype for Samus’ next adventure has grown immense, and players can finally see whether her latest game lives up to their expectations soon. Whether you’re a long-time Metroid fan or a newcomer, Metroid Prime 4 is undoubtedly one of the biggest Nintendo games since the launch of the Switch 2. Here’s exactly when you can start playing and what to expect.

When Is the Metroid Prime 4 Release Date and Time?

Metroid Prime 4 is set to release on December 4. For players who plan to download the game on the Switch eShop, it’s expected to follow Nintendo’s normal release schedule. That means that it’s pinned to midnight local time wherever you are in the world, with the exception of some of the United States. In the U.S., Metroid Prime 4 will unlock at midnight Eastern time, which means you could be playing it as early as 9 p.m. Pacific if you live on the West Coast.

Metroid Prime 4 introduces some major changes for the first game in the series in 18 years.

What Platforms Will Metroid Prime 4 Launch On?

If you don’t count the Metroid Prime Remastered Trilogy, Metroid Prime 4 will be the first game in the series to launch on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Unlike some other big first-party titles, the Switch 2 edition of Metroid Prime 4 won’t differ much from the original Switch version. The newer console will get improved visuals and performance, plus the addition of mouse mode for movement and aiming, but otherwise, both versions of the game are identical.

What is the Metroid Prime 4 file size and can you preload?

To answer the second question first: yes, you can preload Metroid Prime 4. On both versions of the Switch hardware, once you’ve preordered the game from the Nintendo eShop, you’ll immediately get the option to begin preloading.

Metroid Prime 4 takes Samus to Viewros, home of the mysterious Lamorn. Nintendo

If you plan to play on release date, starting the preload early is a good idea. The Switch edition of Metroid Prime 4 clocks in at 28.9 GB, while the Switch 2 version is slightly larger at 31.6 GB. Either way, it could take a while to download on your console, so getting set up ahead of time means you’ll be able to get into the game much faster.

Is there a Metroid Prime 4 physical edition?

Like most big first-party games, Metroid Prime 4 does have a physical edition for both Switch and Switch 2. They’ve both been available for some time, though without any bonuses from Nintendo. If you’re looking to play on launch day, it might be a bit late to order the physical edition now, but anyone planning to buy the physical edition will be happy to know that it’s dodging one of the biggest issues for Switch 2 games. On both consoles, Metroid Prime 4 comes on a standard cartridge, not a game-key card, so the entire game is included out of the box.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on December 4.