The Metal Gear series has been in a dark place ever since Hideo Kojima and Konami split in 2015. New rumors and Taiwanese game ratings suggest that Konami plans to bring the series back in a big way.

A full-on remake of the PS1 classic Metal Gear Solid is reportedly in development for the PS5, according to RedGamingTech, and several Metal Gear ports for PC are also in the pipeline according to the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. Could these rumors possibly be true? Here's everything we do know about Konami's upcoming plans for Metal Gear.

Is there a Metal Gear Solid remake release date?

While RedGamingTech's sources claim the game is in development, he could not provide a release window for the Metal Gear Solid remake. "I am unsure how far along the development is for Metal Gear Solid 1," he said. As such, we don't know when this supposed remake will actually be released. Still, it's unlikely that it will be released anytime soon.

Sony has provided a clear picture of their exclusives lineup through 2021, and this Metal Gear Solid project seems like something that would've been revealed already if it was coming early on in the system's lifespan. Like the oft-rumored Silent Hill PS5 soft reboot, don't expect this Metal Gear Solid remake for several years if it does turn out to be true unless Konami plans on surprising us with its announcement sometime soon.

If it's real, don't expect a Metal Gear Solid remake before 2023.

Is there a Metal Gear Solid remake trailer or video?

We don't even know if this game is real yet, so no, there is no trailer.

Anyone interested in learning more about this rumor, the source of it all is the YouTube channel RedGamingTech. You can check out his video below, where it lays out what Konami's plans for Metal Gear Solid might be.

Will the rumored Metal Gear Solid remake come to PC and Xbox Series X?

RedGamingTech claims that this Metal Gear Solid remake from Konami is a PS5 console exclusive.

If true, that means this remake will be on PC and PS5 when it launches. It appears to be like the deals Sony made for Final Fantasy XVI as well as Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo before Microsoft acquired Bethesda.

If the Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, or Google Stadia are the platforms of your choice, you will all but certainly miss out on this game.

What will be enhanced in the Metal Gear Solid remake?

Even though RedGamingTech couldn't share much about the remake itself, he did stress that "it is not a port" of the original or its GameCube remake Twin Snakes, but that "it is a full remake" built for PC and PS5. This suggests that the visuals and mechanics will all get a modern overhaul, though it remains to be seen if it will remain faithful like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy or make some major changes like Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Will Metal Gear Solid and other games in the series get PC remasters?

If the Metal Gear Solid remake rumors are false and never come to fruition, PC re-releases for many of the other games in the series are much more likely. RedGamingTech does mention that Konami wants to port many previous Metal Gear games to PC and PS5, and the existence of PC versions was backed up by new game ratings in Taiwan.

Gematsu spotted ratings for PC versions of Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee on September 23. Screenshots from each game were even provided in the filing, and they were listed alongside a game called Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania and Contra that bundles together some of the classic Konami titles, so these PC ports at the very least seem real.

Even if a Metal Gear Solid remake is in the pipeline, it appears that you might not have to wait long to try the original on PC.