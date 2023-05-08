A Metal Gear Solid 3 PS5 Remake is Exactly What Sony Needs Right Now

The Metal Gear Solid franchise has been dormant for a long time, and it genuinely feels like developer Konami has abandoned it. However, just as the company is about to bring back Silent Hill with a new game, rumors indicate that Konami may also be on the cusp of bringing the Metal Gear Solid series back, potentially sometime this summer.

Specifically, a new rumor indicates that a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake is in the works, and that it will be a PS5 exclusive, with a potential announcement coming during a State of Play event. Snake Eater is easily one of the most beloved in the entire series, so what better way to bring back the franchise than with a remake of the hit PlayStation 2 game?

A Metal Gear Solid 3 remake has been rumored for a long time, but may finally come to fruition soon. Konami

The rumor comes from multiple sources, including co-founder of XboxEra.com, Nick Baker. During a recent episode of the XboxEra podcast, Baker said “someone” reached out to them stating that they “think” the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake will appear during a PlayStation showcase this summer.

While that might not be the most definitive confirmation, Baker does have a positive track record (and even reported on Final Fantasy XVI’s existence prior to its reveal). Baker also said they were told that the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake “might have some sort of exclusivity” with PlayStation. It’s unclear if this means the game will eventually come to other platforms or not.

This alone isn’t much to go on, but Windows Central Editor Jez Corden seems to have heard similar things.

“Just heard Sony landed a deal with Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and maybe even a new Castlevania,” Corden tweeted recently. Coren has also proven to be reliable in recent years, lending further credence to the MGS3 rumor.

Sony scoring a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake as an exclusive PS5 game would be a major win for the company. PlayStation’s first-party output has been somewhat slim this generation, with seemingly fewer exclusives coming to its platform than before. Sure, most PS5 exclusives have been top-notch this generation, but the quantity is lacking compared to the PS3 and PS4. Metal Gear Solid 3 is a beloved entry in the series and would certainly make the PS5 seem more appealing, especially since it’s a fan-favorite game.

Aside from Final Fantasy XVI and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there aren’t many other AAA PS5 exclusives launching within the next year or so (that we know of), so having the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake to round out Sony’s portfolio could serve the company well — even more so if it releases this year. MGS3 is legendary and will likely be a high-quality product depending on the studio in charge of making it (which could possibly be Bluepoint Games, the team behind the Demon’s Souls remake).

A Metal Gear Solid 3 remake for PS5 could offer more technically advanced mechanics while preserving what makes the original so great. Konami

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is lauded for its gameplay, with wild mechanics that require players to survive in the jungle by utilizing specific camos, repairing broken bones, and of course, eating snakes. While earlier MGS entries may be more popular (at least in terms of sales figures), it’s tough to deny the sheer intensity of trying to survive in the jungle as Snake during the Cold War. A remake would likely build upon these fun survival mechanics and possibly introduce new ones, as well.

Famously, the PS2 original had a mechanic that would cause one of its bosses “The End” to waste away from old age if the player waited a couple of weeks in real life. It will be fascinating to see how these mechanics will evolve on PS5, assuming the remake is real.

The PS5 isn’t necessarily struggling right now, but having a higher output in terms of exclusive games certainly wouldn’t hurt. Sony has proven that it knows how to nail single-player games, so MGS3 certainly falls into its wheelhouse, making its potential existence even more exciting.

If the rumored MGS3 remake is real, it will likely be announced during PlayStation’s summer State of Play showcase in May or June 2023.