Here’s exactly when you can start playing Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

After years of waiting , a remaster of the original Mass Effect trilogy is almost here.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition fully remasters Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, adding better character models, textures, and all of the DLC released for the 3 games. If you’re a fan waiting to experience the height of this series in quality, you probably want to know when you can start playing.

Here is everything we know about the launch of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

When is the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition release time?

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be released at 12 a.m. Eastern on May 14, 2021 . If you have the game pre-loaded and ready to go, this is the time you should be keeping in mind. As this remaster doesn’t include the multiplayer of Mass Effect 3, you don’t have to worry about waiting later for that to activate.

What is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition’s file size?

Garrus approves of Legendary Edition. BioWare

On Xbox One, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will come in at a whopping 88.1 GB. This is a massive file size closer to something like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War than Resident Evil Village. Make sure you clear out some storage space on your platform of choice before you try downloading the game.

This large file size does make sense as this is three games in one, though even then it’s much larger than the file sizes of the original 3 games combined. Orbis Patches also indicates that an 11.8 GB day one patch is on the way. We reached out to EA to learn more about this patch but did not receive a response.

Can I preload Mass Effect: Legendary Edition?

Currently, you can pre-load Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Xbox One. All you have to do is pre-order the game, and the download should begin. While PS4 pre-loads aren’t available just yet, they’ll start on May 12 and work the same way as Xbox. There is currently no word on if Steam pre-loads are happening.

If you pre-load Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, you can start playing as soon as the release time rolls around. A large day one update is expected for the game, so you might have to wait a while for that to install before you start playing, even if you pre-load.

Is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Xbox Game Pass?

Liara is a central character throughout the trilogy. BioWare

At launch, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will not be on Xbox Game Pass. You’ll have to buy the remastered trilogy for $60 on day one if you want to play right away. If you don’t mind waiting several months, it’s very likely that the game will eventually come to the service. EA Play is now part of Xbox Game Pass, and that service includes many notable games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

While EA’s Knockout City will be on the service day one later this month, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition won’t be. But most EA games come to EA Play several months after launch. If that happens, you’ll be able to play the remastered RPGs with your Xbox Game Pass subscription. Just keep in mind that this won’t happen for several months.