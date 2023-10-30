How to Get the Soar Trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Web swinging is so 2018. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 completely transforms the series’ signature traversal with the introduction of web wings. Now, Peter Parker and Miles Morales can glide through the air, high above Manhattan’s skyline.

The web wings also make it much easier to get across the East River to the added Brooklyn and Queens parts of the map. It’s so easy, in fact, that you can glide from one end of the map to the other. Doing so will even net you the “Soar” trophy. But if you’re stuck on this trophy and determined to 100% the game, here’s what you need to know.

What Is the Soar Trophy?

The Soar achievement is a bronze-level trophy awarded for spanning the entire map of Spider-Man 2 with your web wings gear equipped the entire time. “Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!),” the description reads.

In our opinion Wind Tunnels are a necessity for completing this trophy, but more on that later.

That means your journey has to start in any part of the Financial District neighborhood in lower Manhattan and will unlock once you cross into Astoria’s borders in Queens. No landing and no swinging allowed! Crucially, you won’t be able to use your Spider-Jump and Spider-Dash skills, either.

And if you’re wondering, you can complete this trophy as either Peter or Miles.

What Is the Best Path to Take for the Soar Trophy?

This tower is the perfect spot to launch your attempt at the Soar trophy. Insomniac Games

Finding the right path is the key to unlocking this trophy. There are several options you can take, but one the easiest I’ve found combined height and a good starting location. Head to a skyscraper in the middle of the east side of the Financial District. There’s a radio tower at the top you can zip to using L2 and R2.

From your starting position, you’ll see the iconic Chinatown buildings when looking north and just slightly east. The tallest of these tiered roofs points you toward the Wind Tunnel you want to catch, though you’re too high up to see it. There are two lifting air ducts just before that help indicate where to go. Pressing R3 as you get closer will help you spot the path as well.

Once you’re ready to start, charge your jump by holding R2 and X. It helps if you’ve unlocked “Charged” in the Traversal line of Suit Tech upgrades, which allows you to charge jump even higher, but you should be able to make it regardless. Then, take off.

Follow this path to find the first wind tunnel. Insomniac Games

Follow the Wind Tunnel all the way through. Then, pop up by tilting the left thumbstick down a bit. Right to the east, there’s another Wind Tunnel that will take you straight to the Queens section of the map. You can drop into the middle of it and follow to the end.

Popping up some extra lift again will give you the height you need to enter Astoria. It helps that you don’t need to go far. The Wind Tunnel ends at the northernmost point of Downtown Queens, which is just below Astoria. And the trophy will pop up the second you’re in the new Queens neighborhood,

How to Complete Spider-Man 2’s Soar Trophy

Almost there! Insomniac Games

If you’re struggling, there are a few helpful Suit Tech upgrades you’ll want to grab as well. In the traversal section, unlock Amazing Wings, which lets you glide longer. It’ll prevent the wings from giving out and dropping low before you catch the next Wind Tunnel and gain enough height and momentum. As mentioned, the “Charged” upgrade is helpful, too.

Finally, if you’re still having trouble, especially when it comes to navigating through tight spaces while gliding, it might help to craft the Spectacular Wings upgrade. You should be fine skipping this one, though, if you want to use your resources elsewhere.

Other tricks to keep in mind while soaring your way to victory include pressing R3 to make sure you can see the next Wind Tunnel you need to catch. This will highlight the way with blue circles rather than forcing you to rely on the wind visuals. That lift you can get at the end of a Wind Tunnel is also incredibly helpful and increases your room for error, so always veer up by tilting the left thumbstick down to get the most height.

Spider-Man 2 is available for PS5.