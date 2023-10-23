How to Get the ‘Just Let Go’ Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has 42 trophies to collect tied to story missions, challenges, upgrades, and even reaching certain locations. One of the most mysterious location-based trophies is “Just Let Go.”

Anyone jumping into Spider-Man 2 without first playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales might find this trophy mystifying, but it’s actually a memorial to a heartbreaking moment in Miles’ story. Even if you know exactly what you’re looking for, actually getting there can be tricky.

The “Just Let Go” achievement requires you to find an actual trophy in Spider-Man 2 — specifically, the one that Miles and his friend Phin Mason won together at a science fair in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Tracking down this trinket on Spider-Man 2’s massive map would be like finding a needle in a haystack, if not for one massive clue that comes at the end of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

You’ll find the trophy at Trinity Church in the Financial District. Insomniac Games

In the game’s final cutscene, Miles is seen taking the trophy to a spot with significance for his relationship with Phin, showing that he still considers her a friend despite how their paths diverged. As the cutscene shows, Miles dropped off the trophy at Trinity Church in Manhattan’s Financial District, a place they visited as children and where they reunited again after they discovered each other’s secret identities during Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Before you head out to collect the “Just Let Go” trophy, make sure you’re playing as Miles. The trophy is part of his story, so only he will be able to pick it up. To find Trinity Church, first head to the Financial District, which is at the southern tip of Manhattan. The church itself isn’t marked on the map, but it still stands out as one of the few low spots on the map not covered in skyscrapers.

Though it’s unmarked, Trinity Church isn’t hard to find. Insomniac Games

Once you’re at the church, you’ll find the trophy on a ledge that runs along its central steeple. If you’re approaching the church by air, you can either zip to the steeple and then zip to the ledge.

From the roof behind toward the back of the church, you can easily see the ledge and zip to it. There, you’ll see the trophy, which looks like a small green cube. The game also brings up a dot indicating a point of interest making it easy to spot.

Miles’ science trophy is a memento of his childhood friend Phin. Insomniac Games

If you remembered to swap to Miles before heading out, you can interact with the cube to initiate a short scene at this point, where Miles remembers his friendship with Phin and reaffirms their promise to make their city a better place.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available now on PlayStation 5.