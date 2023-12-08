In May 2023, Arkane released the vampire game Redfall. It was... less than great. At the 2023 Game Awards, Arkane took the stage to announce it’s making another vampire game, this time about Marvel’s iconic character Blade just in time for the vampire hunter’s 50th anniversary. The same Blade being portrayed by Mahershala Ali in Marvel Cinematic Universe (at some point, if the production stops having problems). Hopefully this time the studio behind Dishonored and Deathloop can deliver a better experience than Redfall — even if that’s a pretty low bar.

Here’s what we know about the latest video game set in the Marvel universe, Blade.

Arkane showed off a new trailer that at first seemed like it could have been announcing some kind of expansion for Redfall. A man in a barbershop prepares to get a shave until noises from the outside distract him and he dawns so cool as heck sunglasses and a sword. It’s Blade baby.

The Blade game will be developed by Arkane Lyon, as opposed to the Austin-based division of the developer. Arkane Lyon is the studio responsible for Deathloop and Dishonored 2, which are the more critically acclaimed titles from Arkane since the developer split into two studios.

Beyond the teaser trailer, we don’t know much about Marvel’s Blade. No platforms or release window were given in the trailer or by the developers announcing the game. It was described as a single-player action-adventure game, which should help relieve some fears that still linger after Redfall. An interesting note is that it was teased the game would be a third-person game, which differs from the first-person perspective that Arkane has traditionally used.

The biggest question left is whether Marvel’s Blade or the Blade movie will be released first. Here’s hoping Blade fans are eating well with both projects when they eventually come out.