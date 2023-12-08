Game Awards 2023 Winners List: Who Won (and Who Lost)
May the best game win.
The Game Awards 2023 is upon us, with heavy hitters from the past year like Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 duking it out for some of the biggest awards in gaming. There’s tight competition across the categories this year, so surprises could be in store for Game of the Year and other top honors.
Hopefully, that doesn’t also come with a repeat of last year’s stage crasher, thanks to host Geoff Keighley’s promise of beefed-up security. We do know that Christopher Judge, record-holder for the longest Game Awards speech, and audience favorite “Flute Guy” will be returning, so it should be an entertaining show nonetheless.
Here’s the full list of the Game Awards 2023 winners. We’ll be updating it live throughout the show.
Best Family
Disney Illusion Island Party Animals Pikmin 4 Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder [WINNER]
Innovation in Accessibility
Diablo IV Hi-Fi Rush Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Mortal Kombat 1 Street Fighter 6
- Forza Motorsport [WINNER]
Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike 2 DOTA 2 League of Legends PUBG Mobile
- Valorant [WINNER]
Best Esports Athlete
Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant) Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty) Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends) Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends) Mathieur “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends) [WINNER]
Best Esports Team
Evil Geniuses, Valorant Fanatic, Valorant Gaming Gladiators, DOTA 2 Team Vitality, Counter-Strike
- JD Gaming, League of Legends [WINNER]
Best Esports Coach
Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming, League of Legends) Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch) REmy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike) Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)
- Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant) [WINNER]
Best Esports Event
Blast TV Paris Major 2023 EVO 2023 The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023 Valorant Champions 2023
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship [WINNER]
Content Creator of the Year
People Make Games Quackity Spreen SypherPK
- Iron Mouse [WINNER]
Best Performance
Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI) Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) Idris Elba as Solomon Reed (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty) Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2) Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
- Neil Newbon as Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3) [WINNER]
Best Narrative
Baldur’s Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Final Fantasy XVI Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Alan Wake 2 [WINNER]
Best Debut Indie Game
Dredge Pizza Tower Venba Viewfinder
- Cocoon [WINNER]
Best Action Game
Dead Island 2 Ghostrunner 2 Hi-Fi Rush Remnant II
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon [WINNER]
Best Art Direction
Hi-Fi Rush Lies of P Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Alan Wake 2 [WINNER]
Best Mobile Game
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Hello Kitty Island Adventure Monster Hunter Now Terra Nil
- Honkai Star Rail [WINNER]
Best VR/AR
Gran Turismo 7 Humanity Horizon Call of the Mountain Synapse
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode [WINNER]
Best Audio Design
Alan Wake 2 Dead Space Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4
- Hi-Fi Rush [WINNER]
Games for Impact
A Space for the Unbound Chants of Sennaar Goodbye Volcano High Terra Nil Venba
- Tchia [WINNER]
Best Score & Music
Alan Wake 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 Hi-Fi Rush The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI [WINNER]
Best Independent Game
Cocoon Dave the Diver Dredge Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars [WINNER]
Best Community Support
Cyberpunk 2077 Destiny 2 Final Fantasy XIV No Man’s Sky
- Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]
Best Fighting
God of Rock Mortal Kombat 1 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 [WINNER]
Most Anticipated Game
Hades II Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Star Wars Outlaws Tekken 8
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [WINNER]
Best Game Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Action/Adventure
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Best Sim/Strategy
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Best Adaptation
- Castlevania Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Player’s Voice
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom