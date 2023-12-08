Game Awards 2023 Winners List: Who Won (and Who Lost)

The Game Awards 2023 is upon us, with heavy hitters from the past year like Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 duking it out for some of the biggest awards in gaming. There’s tight competition across the categories this year, so surprises could be in store for Game of the Year and other top honors.

Hopefully, that doesn’t also come with a repeat of last year’s stage crasher, thanks to host Geoff Keighley’s promise of beefed-up security. We do know that Christopher Judge, record-holder for the longest Game Awards speech, and audience favorite “Flute Guy” will be returning, so it should be an entertaining show nonetheless.

Here’s the full list of the Game Awards 2023 winners. We’ll be updating it live throughout the show.

The Game Awards returns to the Peacock Theater in L.A. for 2023 (Pot Boy is not expected to attend). Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder [WINNER]

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Forza Motorsport [WINNER]

The Game Awards honored Forza Motorsport for its excellence in accessible design. Turn 10 Studios

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant [WINNER]

Best Esports Athlete

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)

Mathieur “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends) [WINNER]

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses, Valorant

Fanatic, Valorant

Gaming Gladiators, DOTA 2

Team Vitality, Counter-Strike

JD Gaming, League of Legends [WINNER]

Best Esports Coach

Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)

REmy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)

Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant) [WINNER]

Best Esports Event

Blast TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

2023 League of Legends World Championship [WINNER]

Content Creator of the Year

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Iron Mouse [WINNER]

Best Performance

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI)

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2)

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Neil Newbon as Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3) [WINNER]

Alan Wake 2 took home the award for Best Narrative. Remedy Entertainment

Best Narrative

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Alan Wake 2 [WINNER]

Best Debut Indie Game

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Cocoon [WINNER]

Best Action Game

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant II

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon [WINNER]

Armored Core VI was a smash hit, and a break from the Soulslike formula for From Software. From Software

Best Art Direction

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Alan Wake 2 [WINNER]

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Honkai Star Rail [WINNER]

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Synapse

Resident Evil Village VR Mode [WINNER]

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Hi-Fi Rush [WINNER]

Musical adventure Hi-Fi Rush was honored for its audio design. Tango Gameworks

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Terra Nil

Venba

Tchia [WINNER]

Best Score & Music

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI [WINNER]

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Viewfinder

Sea of Stars [WINNER]

Sea of Stars, from the developer of indie hit The Messenger, was crowned Best Independent Game. Sabotage Studio

Best Community Support

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]

Best Fighting

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 [WINNER]

Most Anticipated Game

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [WINNER]

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Action/Adventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Sim/Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Adaptation

Castlevania Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Player’s Voice

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year