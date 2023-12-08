Game Awards 2023

Game Awards 2023 Winners List: Who Won (and Who Lost)

May the best game win.

by Robin Bea
trophy for the Game Awards
The Game Awards
The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 is upon us, with heavy hitters from the past year like Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 duking it out for some of the biggest awards in gaming. There’s tight competition across the categories this year, so surprises could be in store for Game of the Year and other top honors.

Hopefully, that doesn’t also come with a repeat of last year’s stage crasher, thanks to host Geoff Keighley’s promise of beefed-up security. We do know that Christopher Judge, record-holder for the longest Game Awards speech, and audience favorite “Flute Guy” will be returning, so it should be an entertaining show nonetheless.

Here’s the full list of the Game Awards 2023 winners. We’ll be updating it live throughout the show.

The Game Awards returns to the Peacock Theater in L.A. for 2023 (Pot Boy is not expected to attend).

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Best Family

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder [WINNER]

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Diablo IV
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Forza Motorsport [WINNER]

The Game Awards honored Forza Motorsport for its excellence in accessible design.

Turn 10 Studios

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant [WINNER]

Best Esports Athlete

  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
  • Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
  • Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)
  • Mathieur “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends) [WINNER]

Best Esports Team

  • Evil Geniuses, Valorant
  • Fanatic, Valorant
  • Gaming Gladiators, DOTA 2
  • Team Vitality, Counter-Strike
  • JD Gaming, League of Legends [WINNER]

Best Esports Coach

  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)
  • REmy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)
  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)
  • Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant) [WINNER]

Best Esports Event

  • Blast TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023
  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship [WINNER]

Content Creator of the Year

  • People Make Games
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK
  • Iron Mouse [WINNER]

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI)
  • Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
  • Idris Elba as Solomon Reed (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
  • Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2)
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
  • Neil Newbon as Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3) [WINNER]

Alan Wake 2 took home the award for Best Narrative.

Remedy Entertainment

Best Narrative

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Alan Wake 2 [WINNER]

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder
  • Cocoon [WINNER]

Best Action Game

  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant II
  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon [WINNER]

Armored Core VI was a smash hit, and a break from the Soulslike formula for From Software.

From Software

Best Art Direction

  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Alan Wake 2 [WINNER]

Best Mobile Game

  • Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil
  • Honkai Star Rail [WINNER]

Best VR/AR

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Synapse
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode [WINNER]

Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Hi-Fi Rush [WINNER]

Musical adventure Hi-Fi Rush was honored for its audio design.

Tango Gameworks

Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba
  • Tchia [WINNER]

Best Score & Music

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Final Fantasy XVI [WINNER]

Best Independent Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Viewfinder
  • Sea of Stars [WINNER]

Sea of Stars, from the developer of indie hit The Messenger, was crowned Best Independent Game.

Sabotage Studio

Best Community Support

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]

Best Fighting

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 [WINNER]

Most Anticipated Game

  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [WINNER]

Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Action/Adventure

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Best Adaptation

  • Castlevania Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Player’s Voice

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
