Everything you need to know about Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers

The rocky launch of Marvel’s Avengers means characters are coming a bit later than expected. While we’ve gotten Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Black Panther already, the next playable hero is a fan-favorite: Spider-Man. The wall-crawler was confirmed as a PlayStation exclusive character before Marvel’s Avengers even launched, but he’s arriving about a half a year late.

This is what we know about Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers and when the friendly neighborhood superhero will finally arrive.

When is the Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man release date?

After over a year of waiting, we finally know when Spider-Man will be released. Crystal Dynamics confirmed that he will come to Marvel’s Avengers on November 30, 2021 . He is part of a more extensive update that follows up the War for Wakanda expansion that also includes the game’s first raid, a power-level cap increase, and loot box-like Shipments that can contain skins.

The finalized 2021 roadmap for Marvel’s Avengers. Square Enix

He’s arriving much later than expected, though. When the character was first teased in August 2020, Crystal Dynamics said he’d come in “early 2021.” As Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Black Panther’s releases were all pushed back, Spider-Man was pushed back as well.

New characters are released every 3 to 4 months, and Spider-Man is right in line with that schedule. A developer did tell Inverse that being able to reutilize some technology will “allow us to put out heroes a little bit quicker” in the future, so hopefully, the hero release cadence starts to speed up.

Is there a Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man trailer?

No, there is not. Even after the release date confirmation, no Spider-Man screenshots or videos have been released. You can check out the PlayStation Blog post to learn more about him.

Is Spider-Man a Marvel’s Avengers PlayStation exclusive?

While every Marvel’s Avengers character has been available across all platforms, Sony struck a deal with Square Enix to make Spider-Man a PlayStation console exclusive character. While he will be free like all of the other characters, only those playing on PS4 and PS5 will be able to use him.

As Marvel’s Avengers does not feature crossplay or cross-progression, this exclusivity stings for players that have supported the game on PC, Xbox, and Stadia. That’s probably why Spider-Man is tied to a massive update that will come to all platforms.

This is the only official image for Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers so far. Square Enix

What is the Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man story?

Steve Ditko and Joh Romita Sr inspire Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers’ take on the character. This character is not related to the one featured in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man titles. In a blog post about the update, Crystal Dynamics revealed the synopsis of his story, which the game will tell through Avengers Initiative challenges:

“Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable. He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?”

While we have not seen the wall-crawler in action just yet, Associate Art Director Jeff Adams teased how he would play in the PlayStation Blog post.

“When he’s arcing through the air on his web line, we want you to feel graceful and light and be able to utilize a variety of web configurations and gadgets to enhance your traversal,” he said. “Spider-Man’s impressive acrobatic abilities will complement the experience, allowing you to seamlessly transition from navigation to combat.”

Players will also use his skill tree to upgrade gadgets and other abilities, like with other Marvel’s Avengers. His unique mix of traversal abilities and gadgets will make him much different than any other character in the game right now, so we’re excited to see him in action.

Spider-Man finally comes to Marvel’s Avengers on November 30.