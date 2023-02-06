Marvel Snap Data-Mines Reveal a Nimrod-Themed March 2023 Season

The Savage Land is nearly gone in Marvel Snap, which leads directly into the new Quantumania season in February. But what’s next for Marvel Snap in March 2023? A series of data-mines point to an X-Men-themed season this March, with a focus on a lesser-known supervillain known as Nimrod. But when will the upcoming season launch, what can we expect from it, and what sorts of features might appear? Here’s what you need to know about the Nimrod season of Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Nimrod March 2023 Season Release Date

Assuming the Nimrod season follows the same release cadence as past updates (which are on a monthly schedule), you can expect it to launch on or around March 6, 2023, at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Of course, this hasn’t been officially confirmed by Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner, so it’s possible the season could start at a slightly different time. But the game’s seasonal updates haven’t deviated from the monthly schedule, so that’s unlikely to change.

Marvel Snap Nimrod Season Pass

Nimrod will be the focus of the upcoming season that drops in March 2023. Nuverse

According to Marvel Snap Zone (as pulled from a datamine via MarvelSnap.pro), the March season will focus on Nimrod, a villain that first appeared in the Uncanny X-Men series in 1985.

Nimrod is a 5-Cost, 5-Power card with an exciting ability:

When this is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.

This will certainly make for some interesting strategies, especially when used alongside Arnim Zola or other Destroyer cards.

In addition, a new set of card variants for Wolverine, Sentinel, and the aforementioned Nimrod will join the new Season Pass. Remember, the Season Pass comes with 50 tiers of unlockables, ranging from cosmetics to currency, and is available for $10. You can also purchase the Premium+ version for $15, which comes with 10 Season Pass tier unlocks.

The Nimrod season will also include the introduction of Pool 5, featuring the following cards:

Kitty Pryde (1-Cost, 2-Power) : You can return this to your hand to gain +1 Power.

: You can return this to your hand to gain +1 Power. Negasonic Teenage Warhead (3-Cost, 2-Power) : When any card is played here, destroy this card AND that card.

: When any card is played here, destroy this card AND that card. Master Mold (2-Cost, 2-Power) : On Reveal: Add 2 Sentinel to your opponent’s hand.

Marvel Snap Nimrod Season Feature Predictions

A roadmap detailing what to expect from Marvel Snap going forward. Nuverse

In terms of other features, Second Dinner has a lot in store, as evidenced by the team’s Marvel Snap roadmap. Features such as Battle Mode and name changes were recently added, making room for future plans like PC Widescreen UI and an Unranked Mode.

The March update would be a great time to implement new modes, along with some balancing adjustments to make the game more enjoyable. Recently, the infamous Leader card was finally nerfed after wreaking havoc in countless matches. Hopefully, other underused cards will get buffed to keep the meta fresh.