One Marvel Snap Gambit deck burns up your opponent's side of the board

In Marvel Snap , there’s no shortage of fun strategies to use against your opponent. If you’re having trouble getting wins, why not simply destroy everything on your enemy’s side of the board? That’s what you can do with the powerful Gambit deck, which is created to completely wipe your foe’s cards away — giving you an easy win. Your opponent can’t do much if their cards disappear! There are several different viable Gambit decks, but one stands out amongst the rest. Here’s how to destroy your enemy’s cards using a powerful Gambit deck in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Gambit deck card list

But which cards should you use when building a Gambit deck?

On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card. Nuverse

These are the recommended cards:

Sunspot : 1 Energy, 1 Power

1 Energy, 1 Power Korg : 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Adam Warlock : 2 Energy, 0 Power

2 Energy, 0 Power Psylocke : 2 Energy, 1 Power

2 Energy, 1 Power Ironheart : 3 Energy, 0 Power

3 Energy, 0 Power Mystique : 3 Energy, 0 Power

3 Energy, 0 Power Gambit : 3 Energy, 1 Power

3 Energy, 1 Power Wave : 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Wong : 4 Energy, 2 Power

4 Energy, 2 Power Magik : 5 Energy, 3 Power

5 Energy, 3 Power Onslaught : 6 Energy, 7 Power

6 Energy, 7 Power Odin : 6 Energy, 8 Power

Keep in mind, some of these are hard to come by, such as Wong, Magik, and Psylocke. Of those, the most important card is Wong, since it copies Gambit’s abilities. Onslaught copies Wong’s abilities, making it an essential part of the deck, too. For the lower-cost cards, feel free to swap others in, depending on what you have available.

How to use the Marvel Snap Gambit deck

An example of what your board might look like when running a Gambit deck. Nuverse

The main goal when using a Gambit deck is to duplicate its abilities to destroy as many of your opponent’s cards as possible. You’ll do this by playing Gambit, Wong (Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice), Mystique (On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it), and Onslaught (Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location) allowing you to destroy several of your foe’s cards.

Your other cards will aid you in pulling off the aforementioned combo, while also giving you enough Power to win other lanes. You’ll want to use Sunspot (At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy) for consistent Power that grows each turn. It’s also good to play this alongside Adam Warlock (At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card) to give you a higher chance of drawing the cards you want.

If you pull Wave (On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost 4), use this as an opportunity to play Odin or Onslaught early, allowing you to use other cards later on instead. We also recommend playing Magik (On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’), which gives you a seventh turn. This ensures you’ve got enough turns to get your Gambit combo going.

Another useful strategy is to utilize Ironheart (On Reveal: Give 3 other friendly cards +2 Power) along with Gambit, Wong, and Odin to boost some of your cards’ Power. Odin (On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location) is a great choice, as well, since it serves as a backup in case you don’t draw Onslaught. This will still boost Gambit’s ability and destroy multiple of your foe’s cards.

By the end of the match, if all goes well, you should be able to pull off a combo that allows you to trigger Gambit’s abilities multiple times. During several test matches, we were able to literally destroy every single card on the enemy’s side, giving us satisfying wins across the board.