Here's exactly when you can play Mario Golf: Super Rush on Switch

Even if you aren’t a fan of sports simulation franchises like Madden, FIFA, or PGA Tour, the Mario Sports games always find a way to entertain by being simple to pick up while still maintaining a lot of depth. Mario Golf: Super Rush will be the next game to accomplish that, and it's the first Mario Golf game on consoles since 2003.

At its core, it appears to be a fairly standard golf game. That said, it’s embellished by unique mechanics like special shots that players can charge up and use during a game. It also features an RPG Golf Adventure mode featuring Miis, a Speed Golf mode where players must also race to their ball each time they hit it, and more.

All of that makes Mario Golf: Super Rush an atypical golf game when compared to its peers like PGA Tour 2K21. If you’re intrigued by this new Nintendo Switch exclusive sports game, this is everything that you need to know about the launch of Mario Golf: Super Rush.

When is the Mario Golf: Super Rush release time?

While Nintendo has not officially confirmed when Mario Golf: Super Rush’s release time will be, we expect it to launch at the same time as other first-party Nintendo-published games. That would mean that the game would release at 12 a.m. Eastern on June 25, 2021 .

You won’t be able to access digital versions of the game until this time. If you picked up the game physically, there’s no need to worry about the release time, though some online functionality might not work, or you might not find anyone to play with.

It’s possible that its release could be delayed into later in the day likeThe Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, but as Nintendo’s big game of summer 2021, we doubt that’s the case. We will update this article if anything changes.

What is the Mario Golf: Super Rush file size?

According to the Nintendo eShop — which you can view online or from your Nintendo Switch itself — the file size of Mario Golf: Super Rush is 4.9 GB . As post-launch updates are planned, expect the game to take up around 5 GB of space or more once all is said and done.

This file size is big than Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury but is still significantly smaller than other Switch games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. If you don’t upgrade your system’s memory, the Nintendo Switch only has 32 GB of space by default. Ensure you have ample space on your system if you plan to play Mario Golf: Super Rush digitally.

Can I pre-load Mario Golf: Super Rush?

Yes, you can! If you want to play this golf game right when it launches, you can pre-load the digital version on your Nintendo Switch. Simply go to the Nintendo eShop on your system and pre-order the game. From there, the download should automatically begin before the game’s official release.

The game will be fully downloaded onto your system, though you won’t be able to start playing until the release time rolls around. Once it does, you can start playing golf to your heart’s content.