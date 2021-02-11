How to play Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on Nintendo Switch ASAP

The cat's out of the bag! Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury reviews are out in the wild and the game is poised to launch for Nintendo Switch tomorrow. Whether you played the game on Wii U and are looking to revisit it alongside the new Bowser's Fury side mode, or are experiencing everything for the first time, you're probably wondering when you can play it on the Switch.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for Nintendo Switch, including its presumed release time, file size, and length details.

When is the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury release time?

Nintendo has not shared an official release time for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, but it should fall in line with other first-party Nintendo games. Therefore, it should be available right at 12 a.m. Eastern on February 12, 2021 . You can access the digital version of the game at that time. If you're getting a physical copy of the game, you don't need to worry about this release time at all; You just need to worry about when you'll receive or buy the game cartridge.

There have been cases when third-party games or DLC like Pokemon Sword and Shield's The Crown Tundra DLC weren't available right away on the day of release. As a brand new Mario game for Switch though, Nintendo likely won't delay its launch. We'll update this post if its launch time shifts at all.

What is the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury file size?

Looking at the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch or online reveals that the file size for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is only 2.9 GB . This is a bit bigger than the game's file size on Wii U, which clocked in at 1702 MB (about 1.7 GB). This Nintendo Switch file size covers both the base game and the Bowser's Fury expansion, so the new file size is not surprising.

Still, this is a surprisingly small storage size that should be manageable, even on the Switch's default 32 GB of memory. When games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can have file sizes upwards of 150 GB on other platforms, it's refreshing to see Nintendo keep games small on Nintendo Switch.

Can I pre-load Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury?

Yes, you can ! If you decide to pick up Super Mario 3D World digitally from the Nintendo eShop, you should automatically pre-load it. By doing this, the game will be fully installed so you can start playing right at release time.

How long is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury?

Super Mario 3D World is a pretty sizeable level-based adventure for those playing it for the first time. If you just want to get through the game's first 8 worlds and not worry about every collectible, How Long to Beat shows that the game should only take you around 10 hours.

If you want to play through all the additional levels after the final boss and collect everything, it can actually take you just over 38 hours. While the Wii U port should already take you quite a while to fully complete, Bowser's Fury adds several more hours to the experience.

According to Video Games Chronicle's review of the game, the Bowser's Fury part of the game will last players 3 to 6 hours. You can expect at least 13 hours of enjoyment out of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and even longer if you plan to collect everything in the game and beat every single level.