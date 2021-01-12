The Wii U ports aren't done yet! Nintendo has brought almost all of its failed console's most notable games to the much more successful Nintendo Switch. One of the last holdouts was 2013's Super Mario 3D World, but that game is finally coming to Nintendo Switch to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. series. It even comes with a special bonus called Bowser's Fury.

On January 12, Nintendo finally revealed more about this Bowser's Fury expansion and the port itself. This is everything that we know about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser''s Fury for Nintendo Switch and all of the additions it brings.

When is the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury release date?

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will be Nintendo's first major release of 2021. Back when the game was revealed, Nintendo confirmed that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will be released on February 12, 2021. This release date was reaffirmed in the latest trailer, so the game will come to Nintendo Switch over 7 years and 2 months after its Wii U release.

Is there a Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury trailer?

Yes, there is! While previous Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury trailers mainly focused on showcasing levels from the Wii U game, the latest trailer shows us what to expect from Bowser's Fury. We see Mario traverse this large new Super Mario Odyssey-style level in the catsuit, work with Bowser Jr., and even power up and grow in size to take on a gigantic Bowser!

Check the trailer out below:

What is Super Mario 3D World?

Super Mario 3D World is a level-based 3D platformer that first released on Wii U in November 2013. While it played similarly to a game like Super Mario Galaxy, it has a level-based structure that's much more similar to the classic 2D Mario games. Each level presents a fun new gimmick or obstacle for Mario to overcome, like a Mario Kart-inspired course where players run super-fast, though its most notable addition is the Cat Suit that lets Mario and co. climb walls.

The whole game also supports multiplayer, as up to four players can go into each level as Mario, Luigi, Toad, Peach, or Rosalina. Each character plays a bit differently; for example, Toad can run the fastest but has the worst jump. While it's considered the black sheep of 3D Mario games, Super Mario 3D World is a fun mashup of the classic 2D Mario formula in a 3D space and is super accessible.

The Nintendo Switch port won't change much when it comes to these levels, though the game will now support online multiplayer and should run faster and at a higher resolution.

What is Bowser's Fury?

The Bowser's Fury part of the title is the most intriguing part of this package. This addition was only teased when the game was revealed in 2020, but Nintendo delved into it in a 2021 trailer. While Super Mario 3D World is normally level-based, Bowser's Fury is just one gigantic hub for players to travel around, much like a Kingdom in Super Mario Odyssey.

There are several challenges for players to complete around this new level using the Cat Suit and other new power-ups from the base game. The Bowser's Fury trailer even teases that players can team up with Bowser Jr., who can fight enemies and spawn items for Mario. Bowser's Fury caps off with a fight against and a massive Bowser that's too tough for Mario to take down until he basically goes Super Saiyan and powers up himself.

If you prefer Super Mario Odyssey to Super Mario 3D World, this part of the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury package finds a middle ground between both. It's the closest thing we have to a Super Mario Odyssey 2 for now, and it's attached to a port of a very enjoyable Mario game.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury gives players a large new 3D level to traverse.

Does Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury have amiibo support?

As an extra bonus, some of Nintendo's special amiibo figures are releasing alongside this game. Specifically, Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo will come out on February 12 alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Bowser and Bowser Jr. amiibo will also be compatible with the game. Nintendo has not confirmed what these figures unlock yet.