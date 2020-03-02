Even you’ve got the juiciest wallet around, it can be difficult to make discerning choices when it comes to picking up the newest games. What should you buy? Is there even anything to purchase this month with Last of Us Part 2, the Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC, and Halo Infinite all set to release later this year?

March 2020 isn't quite the barnstorming month we once expected it would be, with the delay of Final Fantasy VII Remake and a handful of other titles. Nevertheless, there's some pretty enticing stuff out there for fans of RPGs, adventure games, and shooters.

Here are our picks for the six March 2020 games for Switch, PS4, and XBox that we're most excited about.

6. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)

Release Date — March 6, 2020

Have you ever wondered what Pokémon you’d be were you to suddenly transform into one? Well, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team series makes you take a 20 question quiz to determine whether or not you'll be a Pikachu, or something weird like a Skitty. Once you're transformed from a human to a Pokémon, you embark on a series of missions for clients, things like escorting your fellow pocket monsters while exploring randomly generated dungeons.

In previous Mystery Dungeon titles, you’re stuck with the Pokémon you're dealt. In this remake, you can just choose an entirely different character if you don't like the one dictated by your quiz result. This, and a whole lot more quality-of-life changes promise to make this remake worthwhile.

The game also received a complete graphical overhaul and makes some modern additions from the Pokémon canon, like Mega Evolutions. If you'd like a head-start, there's currently a demo available in the Nintendo eShop. All progress made in the demo will be transferred to the full game.

5. Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, PC)

Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Release Date – March 11, 2020

After waiting years for the return of the most gorgeous Metroidvania, Ori and the magical forest are coming back. They’ve gotten even more magical, increasing Ori’s ability selection and throwing in even better developers. The game will be partially developed by AM2R creator Milton Gusati. (If you don’t know of it, AM2R is one of the most prolific fan games around, a brilliant remake of the beloved Metroid 2.)

When it launched, AM2R received universal acclaim, but distribution was promptly stopped by the litigious Nintendo. Back in 2017, the devs revealed Ori would see major improvements for Xbox One X, so there's a lot to look forward to here.

4. Nioh 2 (PS4)

Koei Tecmo / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date — March 13, 2020

The PlayStation 4 exclusive acts as a prequel to the original Nioh. Developed by Team Ninja (of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive fame), the game bathes in that feudal Dark Souls goodness we can't get enough of. In Nioh 2, you’re going to be cutting down various Yokai (folkloric monsters) and Demons using a variety of swords.

Unlike the first game, where you played as William, you will now use a fully customizable unnamed character. Best of all, you can even transform into a Yokai this time around. There’s nothing sweeter than becoming one of the monsters you’re supposed to be slaying.

Release Date — March 20, 2020

Despite the beastly motif, Animal Crossing is perhaps the most humane franchise in gaming. In a world full of anthropomorphized animals, you play as a human just living a simple life. In this casual, vacation-themed exploration game, you're constantly indebted to somebody and often have to make big life choices that won’t pay off for a long time.

In New Horizons, you don’t have to stare down your debt alone: you can share those troubles with up to eight friends with the multiplayer mode! If friends aren’t your jam, the new Animal Crossing title has polished their famed outdoorsy single-player activities. Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be the most chill game of 2020.

2.Doom Eternal (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch)

Dark Horse

Release Date — March 20, 2020

While Doom Eternal will be out on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on March 20, 2020, the Switch release date due out sometime after, following the announcement of a delay in October 2019. To be fair, Switch players still have the above Animal Crossing title to play.

From our experience demoing the game, we can tell you Doom Eternal is shaping up to be a must-buy on at least one platform. The Doom franchise has become like Mission: Impossible films in that by all appearances, they should be terrible, but once you’ve dipped your toes into the experience, they quickly become some of the most gripping and action-packed pieces imaginable. Soon enough, you’re humming the heavy metal songs in your sleep. Hum with us and try out Doom Eternal.

1. Persona 5 Royal (PS4)

Atlus

Release Date — March 31, 2020

Persona 5 was a game so nice, Atlus plans to sell it twice. Royal is a rerelease of the original game with a boatload of new additions. The JRPG has added a third semester, rounding out a full calendar year to extend beyond vanilla P5’s truncated timeline. There are new Confidants, locations, activities, plot lines, and more dating sim/RPG hijinks. The re-release also comes packed with every bit of DLC from the original, so whether you’re a returning player or brand new to Persona 5, this game is worth keeping an eye on.

The PS4 exclusive also acts as a primer for another P5 follow-up that's a full-on sequel: Persona 5 Scramble, releasing later this year for Switch.