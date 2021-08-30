The Yakuza spin-off Judgment is about to get a direct sequel called Lost Judgment. Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have officially announced the English-speaking voice cast for the game. While there are a few surprises, the cast also includes some mainstays from Judgment.

Typically, each Yakuza game has been released in Japan first and gotten localized for a western release some months later, but Lost Judgment will have a simultaneous worldwide launch on September 24. Now that we’re well within a month of the game’s release, the time is nigh that we get a peek at the English cast.

Who’s in the Lost Judgment English voice cast?

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio released an announcement trailer for the main English cast on August 30. Watch it above for the following reveals:

Takayuki Yagami — Voiced by: Greg Chun

Voiced by: Akihiro Ehara — Voiced by: Artt Butler

Voiced by: Masaharu Kaito — Voiced by: Crispin Freeman

Voiced by: Saori Shirosaki — Voiced by: Stephanie Sheh

Voiced by: Jin Kuwana — Voiced by: Todd Haberkorn

Voiced by: Kazuki Soma — Voiced by: Matt Y. King

Voiced by: Yoko Sawa — Voiced by: Erica Lindbeck

Voiced by: Toru Higashi — Voiced by: Steve Blum

Voiced by: Issei Hoshino — Voiced by: Joe Zieja

Greg Chun reprises the role of the lawyer turned street-fighting detective Takayuki Yagami. Chun also voiced former nurse Yu Nana, one of the playable characters in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Crispin Freeman also rejoins the cast as Yagami’s sidekick Masaharu Kaito. Defense attorney Saori Shirosaki was voiced by Aimee Castle in Judgment, but here she’ll be voiced by Stephanie Sheh. Anime fans might recognize her voice as that of Hinata Hyuga in the Naruto franchise or Mitsuha Miyamizu in Your Name, but she’s also done plenty of voice work in gaming.

Steve Blum also returns as the voice of Toru Higashi, a prominent member of the Matsugane Family. Joe Zieja also reprises the English dub role of Issei Hoshino, a defense attorney who works with Saori Shirosaki.

Akihiro Ehara is a police officer who takes the law into his own hands after he loses his son. Jin Kuwana is a “town handyman” who becomes an ally to Takayuki.

Who’s in the Lost Judgment Japanese voice cast?

An interview with Ken Mitsuishi, the Japanese voice actor behind police office Akihiro Ehara.

We still don’t know some of the Japanese-speaking voice cast just yet, but Sega has released several videos on its American YouTube channel featuring interviews with some of the core cast.

Takayuki Yagami — Voiced by: Takuya Kimura

Voiced by: Akihiro Ehara — Voiced by: Ken Mitsuishi

Voiced by: Jin Kuwana — Voiced by: Koji Yamamoto

Voiced by: Kazuki Soma — Voiced by: Hiroshi Tamaki

Voiced by: Ryuzo Genda — Voiced by: Akira Nakao

It’s unknown exactly who will voice some of the other characters not listed above, but it’s only a matter of time before Sega confirms it leading up to the game’s release in September.