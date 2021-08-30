Cast List
Lost Judgment voice cast: 9 actors confirmed for English dub
Sega has officially announced the English voice cast for 'Lost Judgment' ahead of its September 24, 2021 release date.
The Yakuza spin-off Judgment is about to get a direct sequel called Lost Judgment. Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have officially announced the English-speaking voice cast for the game. While there are a few surprises, the cast also includes some mainstays from Judgment.
Typically, each Yakuza game has been released in Japan first and gotten localized for a western release some months later, but Lost Judgment will have a simultaneous worldwide launch on September 24. Now that we’re well within a month of the game’s release, the time is nigh that we get a peek at the English cast.
Who’s in the Lost Judgment English voice cast?
SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio released an announcement trailer for the main English cast on August 30. Watch it above for the following reveals:
- Takayuki Yagami — Voiced by: Greg Chun
- Akihiro Ehara — Voiced by: Artt Butler
- Masaharu Kaito — Voiced by: Crispin Freeman
- Saori Shirosaki — Voiced by: Stephanie Sheh
- Jin Kuwana — Voiced by: Todd Haberkorn
- Kazuki Soma — Voiced by: Matt Y. King
- Yoko Sawa — Voiced by: Erica Lindbeck
- Toru Higashi — Voiced by: Steve Blum
- Issei Hoshino — Voiced by: Joe Zieja
Greg Chun reprises the role of the lawyer turned street-fighting detective Takayuki Yagami. Chun also voiced former nurse Yu Nana, one of the playable characters in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Crispin Freeman also rejoins the cast as Yagami’s sidekick Masaharu Kaito. Defense attorney Saori Shirosaki was voiced by Aimee Castle in Judgment, but here she’ll be voiced by Stephanie Sheh. Anime fans might recognize her voice as that of Hinata Hyuga in the Naruto franchise or Mitsuha Miyamizu in Your Name, but she’s also done plenty of voice work in gaming.
Steve Blum also returns as the voice of Toru Higashi, a prominent member of the Matsugane Family. Joe Zieja also reprises the English dub role of Issei Hoshino, a defense attorney who works with Saori Shirosaki.
Akihiro Ehara is a police officer who takes the law into his own hands after he loses his son. Jin Kuwana is a “town handyman” who becomes an ally to Takayuki.
Who’s in the Lost Judgment Japanese voice cast?
An interview with Ken Mitsuishi, the Japanese voice actor behind police office Akihiro Ehara.
We still don’t know some of the Japanese-speaking voice cast just yet, but Sega has released several videos on its American YouTube channel featuring interviews with some of the core cast.
- Takayuki Yagami — Voiced by: Takuya Kimura
- Akihiro Ehara — Voiced by: Ken Mitsuishi
- Jin Kuwana — Voiced by: Koji Yamamoto
- Kazuki Soma — Voiced by: Hiroshi Tamaki
- Ryuzo Genda — Voiced by: Akira Nakao
It’s unknown exactly who will voice some of the other characters not listed above, but it’s only a matter of time before Sega confirms it leading up to the game’s release in September.
Lost Judgment will be released September 24, 2021.