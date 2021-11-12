Everything you need to know about the Pinocchio Soulslike Lies of P

A frightening Pinocchio Soulslike. That’s not something we ever expected to see, but it is a game we’ll all be playing soon. Over the past year, we’ve gotten occasional glimpses at a game called Lies of P that looks and plays a lot like a Dark Souls title. Now that we’ve seen lots of gameplay in action, excitement is at an all-time high. Can this unique take on a classic tale live up to the quality of Disney’s movie or FromSoftware’s Souls games?

When is the Lies of P release date?

Currently, Lies of P does not have a release date. Its Steam page lists TBA when it comes to a release window, but a November 2021 gameplay video does confirm that the game is in an alpha state of development. Don’t expect Lies of P to launch until late 2022 or 2023.

Is there a Lies of P trailer?

Yes, there is. Below, you can watch a trailer that shows over two minutes of alpha gameplay:

What is the Lies of P story?

While most are familiar with Pinocchio through Disney’s kid-friendly 1940 film, the novel it's based on is a lot more mature. Lies of P leans into those aspects of Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio a lot more.

The game takes place in the city of Krat where humanity has disappeared, and more ghoulish creatures are left behind. Throughout the game, players will discover what happened to this “dark Belle Epoque world” as they search for Mr. Geppetto. In a press release, Development Director Jiwon Choi delved more into his vision for the story:

“Lies of P is the culmination of our dreams and our nightmares. It’s definitely a version of this classic story that you’ve never seen before,” he says. “To us, Pinocchio has always been a grimly dark tale of the lies we tell to get by in a world that’s not always black and white.”

The press release also teased that players will have to make many choices that can have a profound impact on Lies of P’s narrative. Expect this to be a much grimmer but replayable take on the original Pinocchio story. We also haven’t seen Pinocchio’s face yet, so that’s bound to be surprising.

What about Lies of P gameplay?

From what we’ve seen, Lies of P appears to be a pretty traditional Soulslike title. That means you’ll be methodically attacking, dodging, and countering attacks from enemies that can take you out rather quickly.

Players can upgrade Pinocchio's mechanical arm to give the player unique skills like a grappling hook. Lies of P’s developers have also teased a system where players can lie to become more human and gain certain buffs and debuffs in the process, though we’ve yet to see it in action.

The more you lie, the more human you become, with all the advantages and disadvantages that it entails. Profound narrative choices and deeply customizable character progression round out the RPG features in Lies of P.

This trailer sets the stage for Lies of P’s dour world.

Who are the Lies of P developer and publisher?

If you aren’t from South Korea, you might not have heard about the teams behind Lies of P before. The game is being developed by Round8 Studio, creators of Bless Unleashed. While the teams’ experience seems to be with MMOs, Lies of P looks like it will be a much more linear single-play experience.

The game’s publisher is Neowiz, who rose to prominence for helping EA create games like FIFA Online and Battlefield Online for eastern markets. Recently, the publisher has released more games in North America, like Skul: The Hero Slayer and Dandy Ace. Lies of P will undoubtedly be its most notable game in the west yet.