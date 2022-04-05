All 17 cheat codes for Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

The Skywalker Saga is a massive game that spans the entire Star Wars film series, and it’s easily the most ambitious Lego game to date. On top of the various locations and missions, there are literally hundreds of characters to collect, and each character is now grouped into a specific class like Scoundrel or Hero. Certain classes are needed to solve puzzles, but if you want to give yourself a boost there’s a host of cheat codes you can use to get exclusive characters and vehicles. Below we’ll provide all the cheat codes that we know about for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as how to use them.

All Cheat Codes in The Skywalker Saga

You too can play as Darth Vader in this fabulous holiday sweater. Warner Bros

We currently know of 17 different cheat codes for The Skywalker Saga, most of which are used to unlock some fun characters, including a few from the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special released in 2020. These characters can help give you a boost early on in the game, especially as you need more classes to solve puzzles.

There could be more that simply haven’t been discovered yet, so we’ll make sure to update this list should we find them. Below are all the cheat codes we know about.

Holiday Special C-3PO - C3PHOHO

- C3PHOHO Holiday Special Chewbacca - WOOKIEE

- WOOKIEE Holiday Special D-O - TIPYIPS

- TIPYIPS Holiday Special Darth Vader - WROSHYR

- WROSHYR Holiday Special Gonk Droid - LIFEDAY

- LIFEDAY Holiday Special Poe Dameron - KORDOKU

- KORDOKU Aayla Secura - KH7P320

- KH7P320 Admiral Holdo - XV4WND9

- XV4WND9 Dengar - OKV7TLR

- OKV7TLR The Emperor - SIDIOUS

- SIDIOUS Nute Gunray - WBFE4GO

- WBFE4GO Poggle The Lesser - Z55T8CQ

- Z55T8CQ Ratts Tyerell - GR2VBXF

- GR2VBXF Tarkin - 3FCPPVX

- 3FCPPVX Temmin “Snap” Wexley - SKYSAGA

- SKYSAGA Razor Crest Ship - ARVALA7

- ARVALA7 Resistance I-TS Transport Ship - SHUTTLE

How to Use Cheat Codes

Warner Bros

Using cheat codes in The Skywalker Saga is fairly easy to do, and there are actually two different ways you can enter the codes. For the first, you can open the Holoprojector and then move over to the Extras tab. There you’ll see an option to enter code by pressing triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox. Now simply enter the code and you’ll unlock the character or ship instantly.

The other way to use codes is by opening up the start menu, then going over to the key icon which is “Enter Code.” Again just enter the code and you’re set, you’ll instantly be able to use the new character if you’re in a free-roam section. If you’re currently in a mission you’ll need to complete that mission before you can switch characters.