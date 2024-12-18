Helldivers 2 Is Bringing Back A Fan Favorite PlayStation Series

Guerrilla Games may want to leave its successful first-person shooter Killzone in the past. But it doesn’t mean its fellow PlayStation Studios have to do the same.

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead announced via a Steam blog post that its first-ever in-game crossover will come in the form of Killzone-themed cosmetics and weapons for the honorable but dispensable soldiers fighting democracy across the galaxy.

“We decided a long time ago to do crossovers only if and when they make perfect sense for the game. So in that spirit, we’re hyped to announce our very first crossover: Killzone 2,” the post reads. “Helldivers 2 x Killzone 2 belongs to a new tier of special premium content reserved for collaborations and other uniquely-themed work. Our plan is to offer you something distinct and special.”

Killzone is the first game series to crossover with Arrowhead’s hit co-op shooter. Arrowhead Studios

The cosmetics include a Helghast armor set called the AC-1 Dutiful. The armor set is modeled after the fascist enemy faction from Guerilla’s first-person shooter series. The pack also includes a player banner, player title, wearable cape, and the StA-52 assault rifle used by the Helghast. All four items will only be available for five days. The entire set costs players around $20 in total to purchase upfront.

For those holding out on assuming the Helghast look, Arrowhead promised “an additional Killzone 2 reward for all Helldivers depending on your success in the Galactic War.”

The collaboration between one of 2024’s biggest hits and the classic PlayStation series comes as a big surprise for starved fans of the latter. It’s been 11 years since the last Killzone game. In October, Guerrilla Games art director Roy Postma, who has been with the developer for over 24 years, said definitively that the team has moved on from the gritty first-person shooter. In fact, Postma said the Horizon saga was built to be the antithesis of Killzone’s bleak, wartime aesthetic by design.

Guerilla Games has moved on entirely from its gritty first-person shooter franchise. Guerilla Games

“The themes that [Horizon’s] story and the characters represent are relatable for all ages and people, like having a found family of friends and finding your place in the world,” Postma added. Nowhere is this more evident than in the last official Horizon release, Lego Horizon Adventures.

Postma’s comments were disappointing for fans of the original PS2 game, its PS3 sequels, or even the excellent isometric shooter that appeared on the PlayStation Portable. But it’s good to know that Guerilla will let the franchise live on in other ways. Its inclusion in Helldivers 2 feels appropriate considering the subject matter of both games.

According to Arrowhead Studios' community manager, making sure Helldivers 2 crossovers feel as appropriate as this first one will be a big part of how they choose collaborations moving forward. I can already see potential in PlayStation’s other forgotten shooter series Resistance, or even something like Alien.

It’s been a big week for Arrowhead Studios. Their mega-successful live service game just won Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards last week. During the show, the team also announced the Omens of Tyranny update which adds a new, long-teased enemy faction, melee weapons, and vehicles to the action.