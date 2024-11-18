Gaming

Game Awards Nominees: Who Will Win GOTY in 2024?

Here’s who is in the running for 2024 Game of the Year.

by Robin Bea
The Game Awards 2024 announced its list of nominees on November 18, giving viewers a look at which games will be vying for Game of the Year and more at the show. Unsurprisingly, nominees once again tend toward major blockbuster games, with just a handful of titles dominating most categories. This year, Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth are tied for most nominations at seven, with Metaphor: ReFantazio’s six nominations putting it slightly behind.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is also a big presence on the list with four nominations. Its inclusion in the Game of the Year category has caused a bit of controversy, as players are divided on whether the expansion to a game released two years ago should be eligible for the top award. The Game Awards attempted to get ahead of the conversation this weekend, clarifying in an FAQ that DLC is eligible for the category. Black Myth: Wukong is a controversial nominee for other reasons, following bombshell reports on alleged sexism at the game’s studio, Game Science.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is one of the most nominated games of 2024, along with Astro Bot.

Square Enix

Among the Game of the Year nominees, only one indie game, the breakout hit Balatro, made the list. Balatro is also nominated in the Best Independent Game category, where perhaps the most notable absence is 1000xResist, which has garnered widespread acclaim from critics.

With the nominees announced, the jury will begin voting on final selections, to be revealed during The Game Awards live broadcast on December 12. Viewers can also vote for their picks on The Game Awards website, which will factor into winners’ final scores.

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Balatro is the biggest (and, to be honest, only) surprise on the 2024 Game of the Year list.

Playstack

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Astro Bot got a nod for its excellent soundtrack and audio design.

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Indie game Neva scored three nominations this year.

Devolver Digital

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Animal Well is one of the year’s most talked-about indie games.

Bigmode

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The first mainline Legend of Zelda game starring its title heroine is nominated for Best RPG and Best Family Game.

Nintendo

Best RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Unicorn Overlord started the year strong for strategy games with its March release.

Atlus

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds nomination for Most Anticipated Game comes shortly after its excellent demo.

Capcom

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33 - Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • NAVI
  • T1
  • Team Liquid

Nominees for the Players’ Voice category will be announced on December 2.

