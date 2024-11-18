The Game Awards 2024 announced its list of nominees on November 18, giving viewers a look at which games will be vying for Game of the Year and more at the show. Unsurprisingly, nominees once again tend toward major blockbuster games, with just a handful of titles dominating most categories. This year, Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth are tied for most nominations at seven, with Metaphor: ReFantazio’s six nominations putting it slightly behind.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is also a big presence on the list with four nominations. Its inclusion in the Game of the Year category has caused a bit of controversy, as players are divided on whether the expansion to a game released two years ago should be eligible for the top award. The Game Awards attempted to get ahead of the conversation this weekend, clarifying in an FAQ that DLC is eligible for the category. Black Myth: Wukong is a controversial nominee for other reasons, following bombshell reports on alleged sexism at the game’s studio, Game Science.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is one of the most nominated games of 2024, along with Astro Bot. Square Enix

Among the Game of the Year nominees, only one indie game, the breakout hit Balatro, made the list. Balatro is also nominated in the Best Independent Game category, where perhaps the most notable absence is 1000xResist, which has garnered widespread acclaim from critics.

With the nominees announced, the jury will begin voting on final selections, to be revealed during The Game Awards live broadcast on December 12. Viewers can also vote for their picks on The Game Awards website, which will factor into winners’ final scores.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Balatro is the biggest (and, to be honest, only) surprise on the 2024 Game of the Year list. Playstack

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Astro Bot got a nod for its excellent soundtrack and audio design.

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Indie game Neva scored three nominations this year. Devolver Digital

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Animal Well is one of the year’s most talked-about indie games. Bigmode

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The first mainline Legend of Zelda game starring its title heroine is nominated for Best RPG and Best Family Game. Nintendo

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Unicorn Overlord started the year strong for strategy games with its March release. Atlus

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds nomination for Most Anticipated Game comes shortly after its excellent demo. Capcom

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33 - Neta Shapira

Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok

ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming

Gen.G

NAVI

T1

Team Liquid

Nominees for the Players’ Voice category will be announced on December 2.