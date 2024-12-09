PlayStation Plus Just Added the Most Charming Co-Op Game of the Decade

In 2021, a colorful co-op platformer took the world by surprise when it won Game of the Year at The Game Awards — and it deserved it. That game is It Takes Two, and it’s a far cry from the monumental epics that we’re used to seeing wrack up all the awards, but it’s a testament to how vibrantly creative of a game it actually is. It Takes Two is one of the most delightful platformers ever created, a masterpiece of cooperative play that packs in an astounding amount of variety and heart. Grab and friend and get ready for a cozy winter weekend of fun, as It Takes Two is finally free with PlayStation Plus.

It Takes Two stars a married couple named Cody and May, who are on the rocks and planning a divorce. Unfortunately, the couple has a daughter named Rose who takes the changes hard and brings her hand-made dolls, fashioned after her parents, into the barn to “repair” their relationship. One unexpected twist of magic later, Cody and May find themselves trapped in the doll’s bodies. An anthropomorphic therapy book named Dr. Hakim tells the couple they need to try and repair their relationship to reach Rose, and get their human forms back. Yeah, it’s a bonkers set-up that is ripe for cooperative gameplay but also has a really heartfelt message at its core about love and forgiveness.

May and Cody are incredibly flawed protagonists, but that’s a big part of what makes them so lovable. EA

Essentially It Takes Two is like if Woody and Buzz were a married couple in Toy Story — although, I guess they practically are already. With the help of a co-op partner, you need to guide Cody and May out of the barn and through their massive house and farmland, all seen from the perspective of a diminutive doll. It Takes Two is a great idea on paper, but the way the game executes that concept is flabbergasting.

As you make your way through the game’s story, it’s essentially broken off into “levels” that are presented as chapters, with each one taking you through a different part of the couple’s life and home. I’ve already called It Takes Two a co-op game multiple times, but it feels like it needs emphasizing — this game is one of the most ingenious takes on cooperative gameplay out there.

It Takes Two has the same appeal as Toy Story or The Brave Little Toaster, seeing everyday objects spring to life. EA

Every level requires you to work together to progress, and the entire game consistently throws out unique gimmicks or gameplay ideas to keep things fresh — and the imagination is off the charts. In one level you use magnets to explore the inside of a snow globe, which houses a bustling little village and tons of minigames. Another gives May a watergun and scythe to cut down invasive plant life, but she can also water Cody to turn him into various plants to help solve puzzles. Then another lets Cody slow time, while May can create copies of herself to help progress.

That intense creativity is present in every single second of It Takes Two, and the underlying brilliance is that you and your co-op partner will have to work together and understand each other. While Cody and May are repairing their relationship, you’ll test the bounds of yours. It’s a game that doesn’t just want to tell you a good story, but challenges you to think about your own life and relationships as well, and that makes everything the game attempts even better.

It Takes Two isn’t afraid to mix things up, jumping between being a platformer, shooter, puzzle game, stealth game, and more. EA

It’s that inner heart that makes It Takes Two so special, it has phenomenal-feeling gameplay that ties directly into its themes of togetherness. All of this is bound together by rock-solid platforming gameplay that feels intuitive and satisfying, whether you’re platforming over toy blocks, shooting a Gatling made from a bottle cap and tree sap, or accidentally throwing your partner off a cliff and to their doom.

It Takes Two is one of the most delightful games you’ll ever play, and it’s the perfect cozy experience to play with your friend or loved one over a long weekend or holiday. At the very least you’ll have fun, but if you’re lucky, you might learn a thing or two about yourself.

It Takes Two is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.