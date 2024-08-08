Before Naughty Dog built its reputation on Uncharted and The Last of Us, it was known for creating a star out of the unlikeliest of obscure animals: the Australian Bandicoot. In the heyday of ‘90s platformers, Crash Bandicoot was a name just as notorious as Mario or Sonic, and while his popularity waned over the decades, he’s come back with a vengeance in recent years. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is one of the finest collections of platformers out there, and it’s finally available on Xbox Game Pass, guaranteeing dozens of hours of wacky fun.

The N. Sane Trilogy remakes the first three Crash Bandicoot games, all of which were released on the PlayStation 1 from 1996-1998. But it’s much more than a simple remaster or collection. All three games have been rebuilt from the ground up, giving them a gorgeous new visual style and some fantastic gameplay changes that help the trilogy feel more modern.

Crash has a pretty simple story, but it’s fun in a Saturday morning cartoon kind of way. Microsoft

While platformers were a dime a dozen two decades ago, Crash Bandicoot managed to stand out from the pack for two vital reasons: its uniquely challenging gameplay and incredible aesthetic — both of which the remake leans into even more.

The series revolves around a genetically modified named Bandicoot. He’s given his abilities by the mad doctor Neo Cortex, who wanted to create an army of super soldier animals. Crash’s story has always been light, more about slapstick humor and ironic situations. It’s fittingly breezy, keeping the focus squarely on its gameplay.

Crash is a linear 3D platformer, essentially having you move along a track to the end of the level, gathering collectibles and dodging enemies and obstacles along the way. What’s especially fun, though, is how the Crash gameplay constantly plays with your perspective. One level might be played from a sidescrolling 2D view, while another has you running toward the screen to escape from a boulder, Indiana Jones style. Each game does a fantastic job of making every new level feel distinct and unique, often looping in unique mechanics along the way, like the motorcycle riding in the third game.

Crash’s platforming always feels tight and satisfying, in both normal levels and boss battles. Microsoft

The series was always about mastering its unique brand of platforming, challenging yourself to get the best times you can on each level. An integral part of this is the superbly tight controls all three games feature, giving you precise command over how Crash moves, letting you pull off precise jumps, dodges, spins, and more.

These games are legitimately tough. You’ll need to put in plenty of practice to figure out the little quirks of Crash’s movements, but that’s honestly part of the fun. The difficulty, especially in the N. Sane Trilogy is superbly balanced to help you improve your skills, with dynamic scaling that adjusts to how many lives you’re losing.

The Crash games are never afraid to shake things up with wild new gameplay elements. Activision

What turns Crash into something special, though, is the game’s off-the-wall style and sense of humor that’s coupled with the gameplay. These are games all about bright tropical colors, crafting a bizarre world for you to jump and spin through. There’s a real sense of creativity to Crash’s world, from jumping off turtles' backs in the jungle to avoiding flaming vents as you infiltrate Cortex’s stronghold.

Crash Bandicoot is a vital piece of video game history, and it’s great the N. Sane Trilogy exists to bring those experiences to new generations. If you have an itch for some superb platforming, these are three games you absolutely don’t want to miss.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.