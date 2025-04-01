A good hero is hard to find. We fixate so heavily on the ones that work, like Kratos or Daenerys Targaryen, that we forget about the thousands that don't. Virtually every story in movies and TV and video games is centered on a hero. But the truly memorable ones are few and far between. Even more rare is a hero that can move across media and still work. But starting April 1, you will have access to one of the most enduring heroes in American pop culture, if you’re already on PlayStation Plus.

RoboCop: Rogue City from Teyon is not the first time Detroit’s top cop has graced a console. But it’s his most modern, and, frankly, his best. The team at Teyon understand that if RoboCop is going to be a multi-platform hero he needs to be rooted in a fundamental truth. RoboCop is OP. Always. He needs to carry a hand cannon capable of obliterating concrete and creeps in equal measure. He needs to move at an unbothered pace as bullets ricochet off of him. And he needs to have lots and lots of squishy targets.

RoboCop: Rogue City nails both the weighty, methodical gunplay and the satirical, dystopian spirit of Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 classic. From the moment you raise RoboCop’s signature Auto-9 pistol, it’s clear that Rogue City is committed to making you feel like the unstoppable cyborg lawman. Unlike many modern FPS games that favor fast, twitch-based combat, this title embraces a deliberate, heavy feel to its combat.

Every step RoboCop takes is calculated, and every shot he fires lands with an earth-shaking impact. The Auto-9 is an absolute joy to wield, shredding criminals with rapid bursts of bullets that send enemies flying in spectacularly gory fashion. As the game progresses players upgrade the Auto-9 to ludicrously overpowered levels. At a certain point it's possible to have a fully automatic pistol with explosive rounds that never reloads. For the right player, that should sound like a load of fun.

It wouldn’t be a RoboCop game if it didn’t have a shootout with the ED-209, this time without the steps.

The game’s physics-based destruction is the perfect compliment to all this unchecked firepower. Raiding a gang’s hideout becomes a glorified demolition simulator that has players tearing through desks, walls, and enemy cover with the sheer force of your arsenal. This isn’t a game where you dance around bullets; it’s a power fantasy where you wade through incoming fire, absorbing damage like a true tank, before returning fire with unrelenting brutality.

The addition of alternative weapons, from explosive shotguns to high-powered rifles, keeps encounters fresh, but nothing quite matches the sheer satisfaction of the Auto-9’s bark and the accompanying chaos it brings. Enemies react dynamically to being hit, whether it’s limbs flying off or bodies being sent hurtling into vending machines. The hyperviolence and dripping viscera isn’t a new feature added to the game, it’s one of several nods to the original film that make RoboCop: Rogue City a treat for fans.

Many adaptations struggle to capture the essence of their source material, but Rogue City is dripping with reverence for Verhoeven’s original vision. The grimy, corporate-controlled Detroit is brought to life in stunning detail, echoing the satirical themes of the film. From OCP’s oppressive presence to the over-the-top newscasts filled with dark humor, every aspect of the game feels like an extension of the movie’s universe rather than a simple rehash.

A supporting cast of familiar characters gives otherwise vanilla game missions a cinematic feel. Teyen

Peter Weller’s return as RoboCop cements the authenticity. His stoic yet commanding voice performance brings Murphy back to life in a way that few other actors could. The game doesn’t just replicate his mannerisms—it fully embraces the character’s tragic duality, showing glimpses of the man behind the machine even as he ruthlessly enforces the law.

It’s a combination of all these small details – the sound design of the Auto-9, the slow yet unstoppable movement of RoboCop, and the explosive squib-like enemy executions, that reinforce the game’s dedication to making players feel like they’ve stepped into the world of the film. It’s exactly what you’d want from an adaptation of one of the best big screen action heroes.

For fans of RoboCop and players craving old fashioned 80s action, Rogue City is a must-play. It’s a rare adaptation that understands its source material while delivering an uncompromising gameplay experience. If you ever wanted to step into RoboCop’s steel boots and clean up Old Detroit, this is the definitive way to do it.

RoboCop: Rogue City is available now on PlayStation Plus. It’s also for sale on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.