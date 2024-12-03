If your favorite part of RPGs is finding the perfect outfit for your character, you’re in luck. Infinity Nikki is an open-world RPG that puts playing dress-up at its core, and it’s coming very soon. The latest in a long-running series of fashion games, Infinity Nikki takes the stylish foundations of its predecessors and builds them out into a full-fledged fantasy adventure that’s already assembled a walk-in closet’s worth of glowing reviews. Here’s when you can jump into Nikki’s fashionable shoes.

When Is the Infinity Nikki Release Date and Unlock Time?

Infinity Nikki officially launches on December 5. Its release comes at the same time around the world, rather than being tied to local time, so depending on where you live, you could have the chance to play it as early as December 4.

Infinity Nikki is a gorgeous adventure fueled by the power of fashion.

The West Coast of North America will get the earliest start, with Infinity Nikki unlocking at 6 p.m. Pacific on December 4. That pins its release on the East Coast to 9 p.m. Eastern. Elsewhere in the world, Infinity Nikki will launch from the early morning to afternoon of December 5, at 2 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time, 11 a.m. Japan Standard Time, and 1 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

What Platforms Will Infinity Nikki Launch On?

Infinity Nikki launches on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. It’s the same version of the game across all platforms, and you can share progression through a single account no matter where you choose to play. There’s no word yet on whether Infinity Nikki will make its way to Xbox or Nintendo Switch.

Infinity Nikki combines dress-up games with open-world RPGs. Infold Games

Can You Preload Infinity Nikki?

Infinity Nikki has a preload period to let players download the game’s files before it officially unlocks. The preload period begins December 3, so you should be able to get it on almost any platform now. On iOS and Android, just head to the digital storefront and you can preload Infinity Nikki. PC players have a choice between preloading through the Epic Games Store, or using the official Infinity Nikki launcher. There’s no difference between the two PC versions of the game.

At the time of writing, there’s no way to preload Infinity Nikki on PS5 without buying a pre-order bundle, though developer Infold says preloading will be available on that platform as well.

Are There Any Infinity Nikki Pre-Order Bonuses?

Infinity Nikki launches simultaneously on PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile platforms. Infold Games

As a free-to-play game, Infinity Nikki didn’t offer pre-orders, but it does have a heap of bonuses for new players. Leading up to its launch, Infold held a campaign enticing players to pre-register to get rewards. After hitting 30 million pre-registrations, Infold unlocked all the rewards it had on offer. Pre-registration is now closed, but anyone who plays Infinity Nikki will receive 50,000 Blings (a standard in-game currency), 300 Threads of Purity (used for crafting), 20 Resonite Crystals (for the outfit gacha system), and a 4-star outfit for Nikki.

Infinity Nikki launches on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC on December 5.