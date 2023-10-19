Here’s Exactly How Long it Takes to Beat Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a massive sequel that streamlines and sands down nearly all the rough edges of the first two games, making for one of the best superhero games ever seen. This is a compact open-world experience that wastes no time, through both its main story and side content. While it may not be a massive hundred-hour experience, everything in Spider-Man 2 feels thoughtfully and meaningfully crafted. If you’re looking to web-swing around New York, here’s how long you can expect to spend with Spider-Man 2.

How Long Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Spider-Man 2’s main story length is pretty comparable to the first game, averaging roughly 12–16 hours depending on how quickly you play, and what difficulty you choose. There are 31 main missions in total, which take you all around the various neighborhoods of New York and even some unique locations, like Coney Island.

Your playtime can greatly vary depending on how much side content you choose to do, and 100 percenting Spider-Man 2 and getting the Platinum Trophy will take roughly 36–42 hours.

How Much Side Content Does Spider-Man 2 Have?

The Web Wings make getting around New York much easier and faster. Insomniac Games

Spider-Man 2 has a metric ton of side content to play through, all of which feels nicely varied and unique. Even more importantly, side activities tie back into the main story much more than in the first game. There are a handful of optional quests that you’ll unlock as you progress through the game, including four Brooklyn Visions quests for Miles, six Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app quests, and two Harlem Cultural Museum quests.

In addition to these sidequests, each neighborhood in Spider-Man 2 has several activities to complete, like finding hidden stashes from the Prowler or taking down Kraven’s Hunter bases. Here’s a quick list of all the side activities in the game. As you complete these activities they’ll contribute to your “District Competition,” which unlocks rewards like fast travel and tokens to spend on gear upgrades and new costumes.

Flint Marko’s Memories

Photo Ops

Prowler Stashes

EMF Experiments

Spider-Bots

Mysteriums

Hunter Blinds

Hunter Bases

Unidentified Targets

The Flame

Symbiote Nests

What Is the Point of No Return in Spider-Man 2?

Spider-Man 2 has a very clearly laid out point of no return just before starting the final boss battle. The game will give you a notice stating that you won’t be able to explore the city anymore until after completing the game, which will last roughly one hour. Of course, once you’ve beaten the game and watched the credits, you’ll be put right back into the open world. At this point, you can mop up any side content you might have missed, and there’s even one extra side quest added on at Aunt May’s house.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available on PlayStation 5 on October 20.