Here’s Exactly When You Can Play Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West is about to get much bigger thanks to its Burning Shores DLC. This expansion will send Aloy to a volcanic archipelago in Los Angeles, with the goal of tracking down a deadly, mechanical threat. The DLC will cost $20 and will be available exclusively for PS5 (even though Forbidden West is available for PS4, as well). Since the DLC is out so soon, we’ve put together everything you need to know to get started with Burning Shores, including its launch times, download size, and pre-order bonus details.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Launch Times

The Burning Shores DLC will go live at midnight local time on April 19, 2023. However, the DLC launches at midnight Eastern in the United States, meaning players on the West Coast can actually begin playing at 9 p.m. Pacific on the night of April 18. The DLC will unlock based on your account’s region, so even if you live outside of the United States, you can begin playing on April 18 if you have a West Coast PSN account.

One thing to keep in mind: you have to have finished the main story of Horizon Forbidden West in order to play the Burning Shores DLC.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Pre-Load Details

The DLC is available to pre-load on PS5 now. Sony

To make sure you can get started with the Burning Shores DLC right away, we recommend pre-loading it, which you can do right now on PS5. Even though the download size isn’t massive, it’s still best to install the DLC before it goes live so you can begin playing as soon as it launches.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Download Size

The Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC won’t take up too much hard drive space. Sony

Speaking of download size, the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC clocks in at around 16GB, so you won’t need to clear your entire hard drive to play it, thankfully.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Pre-Order Bonus

You can pre-order the DLC through the PlayStation Store, and doing so will net you the following in-game items:

Blacktide Dye Outfit

Blacktide Sharpshot Bow

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launches on April 19, 2023.