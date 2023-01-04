Horizon Forbidden West isn’t done with its story yet. Sony and Guerilla Games announced late last year that it would be receiving its first DLC called “Burning Shores” in 2023. This graphically stunning side story features Aloy in the ruins of Los Angeles, now overridden with plants and machines. It follows the ending of the base game, so anyone who hasn’t finished it yet still has time to wrap up the 30- to 40-hour length adventure before embarking on this additional escapade. Here’s what we know so far about the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC.

When is the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores release date?

The Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC will be released for the PlayStation 5 on April 19, 2023. Unfortunately, like the Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade DLC, it will not be released for the PlayStation 4.

Horizon Forbidden West was released for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, in the official PlayStation and Guerrilla Games blog posts, the developers claim that they had to make the “difficult decision” to focus exclusively on the PlayStation 5 to reach the higher level of quality they were aiming for with Burning Shores.

Is there a Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores trailer?

Yes, there is! The Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores trailer showcases the high-fidelity graphics that the PlayStation 5 can handle with cloudy skies and an aerial view of futuristic Los Angeles. In it, Aloy surveys the city from the back of a Sunwing as a mechanical monster tears through the iconic “Hollywood” sign and lava rolls down the surrounding hills.

What is included in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores?

This mechanical monster might be a boss in Burning Shores. Sony

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores seems to mostly feature additional story content without much else. So you’ll want to pick it up if you want to continue Aloy’s adventure from the base game.

Neither Sony nor Guerilla Games have revealed any other content included with the DLC.

What is the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores story?

The Burning Shores DLC takes place in Los Angeles, which has become a volcanic archipelago. All the buildings have since been overrun by nature, as per the shrub-topped buildings from the trailer. According to the official blog post, LA is south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, the main setting of Horizon Forbidden West.

Aloy is apparently in the city to take on a “massive machine” threatening her land. Other details about the story like where she got the intel and what new characters she’ll meet have yet to be revealed.

Is there any new gameplay in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores?

An example of the seaside setting featured in Burning Shores. Sony

The Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC will likely feature gameplay similar to that in the base game. However, the official blogs note that the city can only be explored “via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing,” which implies exploration might work differently than it does in the main story.

Is the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC free?

Sony hasn’t shared pricing details for the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC. PlayStation 5 DLCs typically aren’t free, but who knows?

Stay tuned for more information about pricing in the future.