Characters are one of Honkai: Star Rail’s biggest draws. How else would HoYoverse convince you to invest in another gacha game? The company has yet to dive into each one, but the beta and online lore opened the gates for testers to meet the 27 characters to varying extents. You get March 7th, Dan Heng, and Herta as guaranteed freebies — and maybe others as you progress! But what about the others?

Each of these characters has a unique design, backstory, and kit that can aid your team. Here’s what we know so far about all 27 Honkai: Star Rail characters so far.

Arlan

Just some splash art of Arlan with Peppy. HoYoverse

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Herta Space Station

Arlan heads the Herta Space Station Security Department and cares deeply about protecting the station’s staff, even viewing his scars as “badges of honor” for defending them. He’s fairly aloof but visibly has a soft spot for his dog, Peppy.

Asta

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Element: Fire

Fire Affiliation: Herta Space Station

Asta is the lead astronomist in charge of the Herta Space Station and foil to the actual master of the site, who has a more hands-off approach (doesn’t manage anything). She manages the staff, operations, and astronomy research at the station while Herta focuses on her own projects.

Bailu

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Xianzhou Luofu

Bailu is a member of her planet’s Vidyadhara race — something related to her antler-like horns. She’s known as the “Healer Lady” in her area due to her medical expertise. She apparently hates seeing others suffer, so she closes her eyes as she tends to their ailments and injuries.

Blade

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters

Blade is a Stellaron Hunter, just like Kafka and Silver Wolf. As per his HoYoLAB introduction, he wields an ancient sword filled with cracks “like his body and his mind.” It’s unclear what that really means since we don’t have much lore on him.

Bronya

We meet Bronya in the middle of a spat with her mom. HoYoverse

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: Belobog - Silvermane Guards

Bronya commands the Silvermane Guards, the Belobog police force. She’s also the heir and next-in-line to become Supreme Guardian of Belobog. At first, she’s strict and set in her ways. Then, she starts to loosen up after realizing that her understanding of the Underworld is different than expected. Fun fact: She shares her name with a counterpart from Honkai Impact 3rd.

Clara

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Physical

Physical Affiliation: Belobog

Clara is an orphaned child who hangs around a robot named Svarog, who supposedly hails from an ancient civilization. Her greatest wish is to “have a family.” We don’t know much about her role yet, but her status as a 5-star character and mascot on the beginner’s wish banner is promising.

Dan Heng

Isn’t it great that we get access to such an ikemen early on? HoYoverse

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: Astral Express

Dan Heng is one of the first characters to join the protagonist’s team along with March 7th. If March 7th is sparkling water, he’s more of a calm lake. He joined the Astral Express as a guard to escape his past. We don’t know much about it...yet.

Gepard

Gepard’s signature scowl. HoYoverse

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Belobog - Silvermane Guards

Gepard captains the Silvermane Guards under Bronya’s command. His iron grip around the city’s defenses keeps Belobog at peace, but those closest to him wonder if he could ever relax. He’s part of the Landau noble family and is siblings with Serval, who teases him for his upright demeanor.

Herta

Herta looks like a child, but she’s actually much older. That’s just a puppet body. HoYoverse

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Herta Space Station

Herta is one of the most intelligent beings in the galaxy and a member of the Genius Society. Unfortunately, that means she loses interest quickly — like in the space station. She mostly appears in a puppet body modeled after her younger self.

Himeko

She’s got some style along with those explosive powers. HoYoverse

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Fire

Fire Affiliation: Astral Express

Himeko found the Astral Express’s abandoned mechanical body and repaired it as a child, jump-starting the Express’ journey across galaxies. She serves as the Express’ navigator and leader of her ragtag crew and passengers, even if she doesn’t join them on the ground as often. Himeko also shares a name with a beloved Honkai Impact 3rd character.

Hook

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Fire

Fire Affiliation: Belobog - The Moles

Hook is proud of her position as the leader of The Moles, an “adventurer’s group” (read: children’s gang) in the Underworld. She’s apparently the top brass when it comes to hide and seek.

Jing Yuan

No one’s going to explain the lion? All right... HoYoverse

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Xianzhou Luofu

Jing Yuan is one of the six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance and leader of the Cloud Knights, the protectors of Xianzhou Luofu. The Honkai: Star Rail Summer Game Fest trailer first introduced him along with a sneak peek at the new location. He will likely appear in Xianzhou Luofu in the final Honkai: Star Rail beta.

Kafka

Kafka goes from zero to 100 when she fights. This is her as she’s setting off her ult. HoYoverse

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters

Kafka is the first character we meet in the beta and the one to bring the main character to life. She’s a Stellaron Hunter, which makes sense why she would know plenty about a being able to absorb it’s contents. However, her connection to the protagonist is still a mystery.

Personality-wise? She’s typically low-key with a lazy demeanor, but she could flip the switch to sadistic in an instant.

Luocha

You’d think he’d just leave the coffin somewhere convenient... HoYoverse

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Element: Imaginary

Imaginary Affiliation: Xianzhou Luofu

Luocha wasn’t meant to stay at Xianzhou Luofu. He’s a member of the intergalactic merchant’s guild that was supposed to just drop off a body at the Luofu. Unfortunately, he didn’t expect a Stellaron Crisis to trap him there. Maybe his medical skills will come in handy during the wait?

"This coffin isn't mine. I was merely entrusted to take the body back to the Luofu,” he says.

March 7th

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Astral Express

March 7th is one of your fellow Trailblazers. She makes fast friends with the protagonist thanks to her outgoing, cheerful personality. Her past is similar to yours, where she was discovered frozen in space and woke up without any memories of her past. She regained consciousness on March 7th, thus her name.

Natasha

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Element: Physical

Physical Affiliation: Belobog

Natasha works as one of the only doctors taking care of civilians in the Underworld. She’s also friendly enough to be popular with her people, including children like Hook. She first appears in the story after Bronya and the Trailblazers inadvertently end up in the Underworld.

Pela

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Belobog

Pela, a.k.a. Pelageya Sergeyevna, is an intelligence officer for the Silvermane Guards. She may be young, but she’s capable of managing logistics, troops, and other tactics. Her phone case apparently references HoYoverse’s other game, Tears of Themis.

Qingque

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Quantum

Quantum Affiliation: Xianzhou Luofu

Qingque works as a Diviner of the Divination Commission, the equivalent of a public servant job in Xianzhou Luofu. She’s a certified slacker and perpetually the “lowest level of Diviners” but somehow hasn’t been fired yet.

Sampo

Look at that shit-eating grin on his face. HoYoverse

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: Belobog - Wildfire

You can’t trust Sampo. He’s a mercenary currently working with Wildfire, the Underworld’s law enforcement group, as a contractor. The man might be a little sketchy and self-centered, but he tends to come in handy at unexpected times.

Seele

Seele has butterfly-themed powers, which are really pretty. HoYoverse

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Quantum

Quantum Affiliation: Belobog - Wildfire

Seele protects the Belobog’s Underworld as an officer of Wildfire. She sneers at Overworlders that don’t know the truth about what happens underground but deeply cares for the citizens of the Underworld. One of her goals is to eliminate the barrier between the Overworld and Underworld.

Serval

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Belobog

Serval works as a mechanic in Belobog’s Overworld but often puts business on hold for rock and roll. She’s known for electrifying performances with her guitar, which are complemented by her powers. Peep her trailer! It has an actual vocal track from her voice actor. She’s much more relaxed than her brother, Gepard.

Silver Wolf

I guess bubble gum still exists in space. HoYoverse

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Quantum

Quantum Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters

Silver Wolf is a Stellaron Hunter and one of Kafka’s teammates. She’s the more petite, tech-savvy one of the two. In fact, a certain space station operation might’ve not been possible if not for her genius hacking skills.

Sushang

The stuff of legends. HoYoverse

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Physical

Physical Affiliation: Xianzhou Luofu

Sushang is a naive, energetic newcomer to the Cloud Knights. She’s a fan of the group’s history and aims to become as renowned as the Cloud Knights in historic legends. As per her HoYoLAB intro, she spends her days helping others because of her conviction to "be eager to help those in need" and "do one good deed a day and reflect on oneself three times a day.”

Tingyun

Rarity: 4-Star

4-Star Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Xianzhou Luofu

Tingyun is the Head Representative of the Whistling Flames, a merchant guild in Xianzhou Luofu. She’s known for her silver tongue and captivating tales, similar to another fox-eared HoYoverse character. As per the official website, her motto is, “Try one's best to avoid conflict when possible, and persuade those who can be persuaded.”

Welt

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Imaginary

Imaginary Affiliation: Astral Express

Welt might just be the strongest connection to Honkai: Star Rail’s sister game, Honkai Impact 3rd. In the official Honkai: Star Rail description, Welt is described as a “former Anti-Entropy Sovereign” who had no choice but to travel through a portal after the “incident with St. Fountain.” These are both references to Honkai Impact 3rd, where the St. Fountain incident happened.

That being said, Welt hasn’t revealed any significant connection yet. He’s just your Trailblazer senior for now.

Yanqing

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Hunter

The Hunter Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Xianzhou Luofu

Yanqing is a young swordsman and lieutenant in the Xianzhou Luofu. He’s apparently obsessed with swords, so you don’t want to mess with him.

Trailblazer

They aren’t twins, but you do get the choice between them. HoYoverse

Rarity: 5-Star

5-Star Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Physical

Lastly, there’s you. The Trailblazers found you in the middle of a space station invasion without any memories. You absorbed the power of Stellaron, which then made you an interest of space station lead Herta. She gave you two options: Live at the space station or travel with the Trailblazers.

The rest is history.

Honkai: Star Rail is currently in development for PC, iOS, and Android.