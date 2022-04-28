Want to board the Astral Express? HoYoverse just announced its second beta for its upcoming turn-based RPG, Honkai: Star Rail. This space-themed story takes players on a journey through the stars — and brings back some old faces for longtime HoYoverse followers. Those who enjoy Honkai Impact 3rd or Genshin Impact might especially enjoy the developer’s first attempt at the genre. It even has an updated website with bits of lore and trailers for expectant fans.

So, what’s the ticket to the Astral Express? Here’s what you need to know about the Honkai: Star Rail beta.

What is Honkai: Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail is HoYoverse’s upcoming turn-based RPG set in a space-themed sci-fi world.

The protagonist boards a ship called the Astral Express with a group of passengers who claim to have inherited the spirit of Trailblaze. These Trailblazers dedicate themselves to investigating godly beings called Aeons and exploring the universe through the Star Rail. Much of the plot seems to focus on the legends behind Aeons, such as one named “Destruction” who is casting “seeds of ruin” called Stellarons across the galaxy. The protagonist apparently has one of these seeds implanted in them.

How can I sign up for the Honkai: Star Rail beta?

Click “Enter Sign-Up.” EZ. HoYoverse

Sign-ups for the second Honkai: Star Rail beta start today, April 28, 2022. Just go to the official Honkai: Star Rail website and click the “Enter Sign-Up” button on the front page.

Honkai: Star Rail beta sign-ups close on May 15, 2022. Be sure to sign up before then to have a chance at entering this beta. Those selected for the beta should receive a confirmation email.

What platforms is the Honkai: Star Rail beta available for?

The beta will be accessible on Android and iOS devices, as well as Windows PC.

When will the Honkai: Star Rail beta take place?

The Honkai: Star Rail beta takes place sometime after May 15, 2022. HoYoverse confirmed in a blog post that beta participants will receive confirmation emails after this date. It hasn’t confirmed start and end dates for the beta just yet.

What is Honkai: Star Rail gameplay like?

As mentioned earlier, Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based role-playing game. Players control teams of characters when taking on opponents, much like in others in the genre like Persona 5 Royal. It’s not like Honkai Impact 3rd or Genshin Impact, where you can attack enemies in real-time. However, it liberally takes inspiration from their existing systems. Each character is affiliated with a different weapon and element, and exploration seems to work similarly as it does in these games, too.

Is Honkai: Star Rail related to Honkai Impact 3rd?

Not quite the Himeko Honkai Impact fans know. HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail heavily resembles its older sibling Honkai Impact 3rd and even shares its name. HoYoverse even added a line in the press release that said to expect “new companions as well as faces familiar to series fans.” Still, it’s not yet clear how the two games overlap.

HoYoverse often designs characters that look like counterparts from other games without actually connecting the two in an official capacity. Some characters, such as Himeko, look just like their Honkai Impact 3rd counterpart but seem to be completely different people. It’s the same with Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd and Raiden Ei from Genshin Impact.

Honkai Star Rail is currently in development for PC, iOS, and Android.