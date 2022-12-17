The 2022 Game Awards had a lot of big reveals for fans to get excited about. One of the most unique and unexpected announcements was Hellboy Web of Wyrd. The hellspawn investigator that many people will know from the Guillermo del Torro movies is getting a new video game of his own that looks like a comic book come to life. Here is everything you need to know about Hellboy Web of Wyrd, including who is making it and how the game will play when it finally releases.

When is the Hellboy Web of Wyrd release date?

Currently, there is no release date or window for Hellboy Web of Wyrd.

Good Shepherd Entertainment

Is there a Hellboy Web of Wyrd trailer?

Yes! The game was announced during the 2022 Game Awards with a snazzy trailer that puts a focus on the game's comic-accurate art style as well as the beat-em-up gameplay. Take a look:

What are the Hellboy Web of Wyrd platforms?

Hellboy Web of Wyrd will release on every current gaming platform including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and of course PC via steam.

Who is making Hellboy Web of Wyrd?

Hellboy Web of Wyrd is being developed by West of Dead developer Upstream Arcade and being published by Good Shepard Entertainment. The game is being developed in partnership with Dark Horse Comics as well as Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy.

Lance Reddick, known for games like Destiny 2 and TV shows like Fringe will be voicing Hellboy. It is interesting to note that Upstream Arcade’s previous game, West of Dead, did star Ron Perlman who portrayed Hellboy in the Guillermo del Torro film adaptations of the comic character.

Web of Wyrd will tell an original story. Good Shepherd Entertainment

What is the Hellboy Web of Wyrd story?

The story of Hellboy Web of Wyrd will be entirely original to the Hellboy universe. Hellboy as a character is an investigator of unexplained phenomena, that also happens to be the son of a very powerful demon. Throughout the comics, he teams up with the B.P.R.D. in order to stop bad things from happening to the normal world. The plot of Web of Wyrd is detailed by the developers on the game’s Steam page as follows.

Built in 1962 by occultist Pasquale Deneveaux, The Butterfly House is more than a mere residence; it’s a gateway. Its perverse angles and non-Euclidean geometries were designed with a singular foul purpose in mind: to open doorways into a terrible and fascinating dimension called The Wyrd.

Twenty years later, an agent of the B.P.R.D. is sent on a reconnaissance mission to the mansion and promptly goes missing. It’s up to you - Hellboy - and your team of Bureau agents to find your missing colleague and uncover the secrets of The Butterfly House.

During the investigation, you will explore wondrous and strange planes of existence contained within The Wyrd, each one home to powerful monsters, forgotten godforms, magnificent treasures, and powerful secrets. But be warned, because ancient evil stagnates within the furthest reaches of The Wyrd… evil that is eager to be let out.

What is Hellboy Web of Wyrd gameplay like?

Web of Wyrd is an action-adventure roguelite. Good Shepherd Entertainment

Hellboy Web of Wyrd will be a roguelite action-adventure game. The trailer gives a glimpse at how Hellboy will be able to chain together melee combat as well as ranged attacks like firing pistols. Of course, Hellboy’s iconic Right Hand of Doom will back a hefty punch against enemies.

The roguelite nature of Web of Wyrd and the developer’s insistence that this will tell a new story that fans of the comics will enjoy suggests that the game will take a page out of how Hades used the roguelite genre to tell a story that progresses over time despite the repetitive nature of the gameplay loop.

Most striking is the art style of Hellboy Web of Wyrd, which has a cel-shaded aesthetic that truly makes the game look like a comic book come to life.