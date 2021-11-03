Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone announced his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, in October 2021. While there's still a lot we don't know, we do know that it's about a chocolate shop that seems haunted. Here is everything we know about the project's release date, trailers, gameplay mechanics, and more.

When is the Haunted Chocolatier release date?

Despite being announced in October 2021 in an official blog post, ConcernedApe admits it will be "a while before [Haunted Chocolatier] is done." As such, the game has no known release date or release window. The game's announcement post shows footage that suggests the project could be pretty deep in development. Still, its creator admits he's exceptionally skilled at creating vertical slices of a game that appear complete. Nevertheless, he says, "there is a ton of content I still need to make."

The basic feel of Haunted Chocolatier should feel familiar to fans of Stardew Valley. ConcernedApe

For some added perspective, ConcernedApe's previous project, Stardew Valley, made its Steam Greenlight debut alongside its announcement in September of 2012. However, the finished candidate for that title did not arrive until February 2016. Thus, at its reveal, Haunted Chocolatier had only been in the works for about one year. In other words, fans might have to be patient for the time when Haunted Chocolatier is genuinely ready for public consumption.

Is there a Haunted Chocolatier trailer?

Yes! Alongside the game's official announcement, ConcernedApe released a trailer that shows about two minutes of curated gameplay footage. You can watch it below.

Take a look at early gameplay for Haunted Chocolatier.

What's included in Haunted Chocolatier gameplay?

While specific gameplay details about Haunted Chocolatier remain sparse, ConcernedApe has confirmed that "at its core, the gameplay loop involves gathering ingredients, making chocolate, and running a chocolate shop." While Stardew Valley focuses on the organic and ordinary, this title will focus on darker supernatural elements that offer the chance to explore concepts with more creative freedom.

There are many different ways to make chocolate in the world of Haunted Chocolatier. ConcernedApe

"I intend for this game to be positive, uplifting, and life-affirming," he wrote. "However, if Stardew Valley mostly channeled the energy of the sun, Haunted Chocolatier channels the energy of the moon. Both are vital."

Haunted Chocolatier will likely still be a "town game" focused on establishing your identity in a new location by getting to know the townspeople and achieving your goals. However, compared to Stardew Valley, it's said that its follow-up will be a bit more of an action RPG.

Haunted Chocolatier features a reworked combat system with a stun mechanic. ConcernedApe

One such way this vision manifests itself is in a reworked combat system. Haunted Chocolatier includes a new shield mechanic that stuns enemies when their attacks are blocked. While an enemy is stunned, your character will be able to go in for the kill without distraction. There will be other off-hand items to try, but those have not been revealed yet.

Does Haunted Chocolatier take place in the Stardew Valley universe?

Those details have not been confirmed yet.

Are there relationships in Haunted Chocolatier?

It certainly seems like relationships will play a role in this upcoming game. ConcernedApe

While relationships have yet to be officially confirmed by ConcernedApe, the implication is that Haunted Chocolatier is a "town game" based on getting to know the people around your haunted chocolate factory. With that in mind, we'd have to guess that relationships will play some role in this game. That much will likely become clearer as we get closer to launch.