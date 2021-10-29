A new challenger is approaching! As Nintendo ends support for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl takes the fighting game community by surprise, Warner Bros. is primed to step into the fray. WB owns many popular franchises — which were on full display in Space Jam: A New Legacy — and a fighting game offers the perfect way to showcase characters like Batman and Rick Sanchez.

We only know about this game, supposedly titled Multiversus, through leaks. That said, the leaks have given us a clear indication of what we can expect from a gameplay perspective. This is everything we know about the all-but-confirmed Warner Bros. fighting game Multiversus.

When is the Multiversus release date?

As the game has not been officially announced, we don’t know its release date or what platforms it will eventually be released on. We’ll have to wait for an official announcement before we have a trailer and a clearer idea of when and where we can expect it.

Is there a Multiversus trailer?

No, but the Space Jam: A New Legacy movie is chock full of Warner Bros. cameos and Easter eggs, so its trailer and the movie itself might offer up a good idea of what you can expect from the game in terms of the characters.

What are the Multiversus leaks?

As the game has not been officially announced yet, everything we know about Multiversus comes from leaks. So far, there have been three prominent leaks worth discussing.

The game was first publicly hinted at in a Reddit post published on October 22, 2021.

Whether or not Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm is working on the game is being disputed. WB Games

The post claims that Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm was working on a Super Smash Bros.-inspired platform fighter. It also teases some potential roster members and claims that it’s a tag-team game that WB Games put into development after the success of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and memes about Shaggy going Ultra Instinct. A WB trademark for the name “Multiversus” was discovered shortly thereafter.

VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb corroborated the leaks. He then went into more detail about the game in an article.

While he affirmed Multiversus’ existence, Grubb says that NetherRealm isn’t developing the game. He noted that early testers think the game feels like it’s made on a tight budget and that WB Games is considering whether or not it wants to make Multiversus free-to-play. After those two leaks, Multiversus became an open secret in the fighting game community.

If that wasn’t enough, its existence became impossible to deny just days later on October 27 after another substantial leak from Hungrybox, who is a popular Smash Bros. content creator. He shared an image of the roster from the game itself in a now-delisted video from his channel. As WB Games quickly took down the video, Hungrybox’s leak proved that these leaks are indeed real.

What characters are in the Multiversus roster?

Thanks to the leaks, we have an idea of some of the characters that will be part of the fighting game. The following ones were in Hungrybox’s image, so these characters are pretty much guaranteed to be in the final game:

An original green deer-like character Steven Universe Batman Harley Quinn Finn Jake Shaggy Superman Wonder Woman Gandalf Rick Sanchez Bugs Bunny Tom & Jerry

LEGO Dimensions, a failed toys-to-life game, was the last time WB Games tried to force all of their prominent IP into one title. WB Games

The other leaks mention more characters. The Reddit post that started it all says that Fred Flinstone, Mad Max, and Johnny Bravo will be included. It also says that Harry Potter and Ron are being considered but not implemented yet due to rights issues.

Jeff Grubb hinted that WB Games wants to add Space Jam characters like LeBron James as well. Whatever the final roster ends up looking like, Multiversus will undoubtedly have one of the weirdest character lineups ever for a fighting game.

When will we learn more about Multiversus?

We have no idea when WB Games will officially announce this game, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it happens soon because of all of the leaks. The game appears to be far along in development if it’s at the testing stages, so an announcement seems imminent. Hopefully, it shows up at The Game Awards 2021 or E3 2022.

