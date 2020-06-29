Everything we know about the rumored open-world Harry Potter game

Warner Bros.' upcoming Harry Potter RPG may be the worst kept secret in gaming. Even though it hasn't been officially announced yet, multiple leaks and rumors have seemingly confirmed that some kind of open-world role-playing game set within the magical universe of Harry Potter is in development. Without an official announcement, it might be a bit hard to wrap your head around what the most reliable information about the game says. As such, we've rounded up everything we know about the Harry Potter game here in lieu of an actual announcement.

When is the Harry Potter RPG release date?

While this new Harry Potter game was originally leaked in 2018, we didn't have a solid idea of when the game would come out for a long time. According to a June 29, 2020 Bloomberg report, WB Games' Harry Potter RPG will be released in late 2021.

The Harry Potter RPG will be released around the same time as the next Fantastic Beasts movie. Warner Bros.

It is worth noting that several real-world issues like the Covid-19 pandemic could have a negative impact on the Harry Potter RPG's release date. Still, the Bloomberg article insists that their sources said, "Despite a series of challenges — a global pandemic, a fierce backlash against the franchise’s creator, a possible sale of the Warner Bros. video game publishing business — the game remains on track for next year."

Is the Harry Potter RPG a next-gen game?

Another blind spot following the 2018 leaks was what platforms we should expect this new Harry Potter RPG on. The Bloomberg report confirms that the game is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it sounds like the game will be exclusive to next-gen consoles.

As such, don't expect versions of the Harry Potter RPG for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or Google Stadia. Bloomberg's report did not mention a PC version of the game, though previous titles from WB Games have typically come out on PC.

What studio is developing the Harry Potter RPG?

While your first thought might be that Rocksteady is working on this game, the Harry Potter RPG is being developed by Avalanche Software . This was revealed in a Eurogamer article back in 2018 and reaffirmed by Bloomberg's 2020 report. Not to be confused with Rage 2 developer Avalanche Studios, Avalanche Software was a former developer owned by Disney that was acquired by WB Games back in 2017.

The developer is best known for its work on the Disney Infinity games but hasn't released a new game since 2017's Cars 3: Driven to Win. This new Harry Potter RPG has likely been in development since then and could serve as the studio's next big break.

Is J.K. Rowling involved with the Harry Potter RPG?

The author of the Harry Potter book series, J.K. Rowling, is involved with many projects set within the series' world, including the ongoing expansion of the universe via Pottermore and the Fantastic Beasts films. In June 2020, Rowling made public comments criticizing transgender people, and this angered many fans of the series. Harry Potter actors like Daniel Radcliffe have even spoken out against Rowling's comments, and her involvement with the game appears to be a dealbreaker for some on Twitter.

Bloomberg's report does confirm that "she continues to play a role in most projects associated with the Harry Potter brand, and the game is no exception" but that "Rowling has very little direct involvement" in the game. Some developers at Avalanche Software are reportedly "rattled" by Rowling's comments.

What is the Harry Potter RPG setting and story?

The aforementioned Eurogamer report teased some details in regards to the game's story. The Harry Potter RPG will apparently follow "a 19th-century setting starring a fifth-year student who joins Hogwarts as a late arrival. You'll be able to curse (and possibly kill?) 'dark wizards' and 'goblins,' choose from eight character classes and either act good or evil." That would mean it takes place decades before even the Fantastic Beasts movies. For context, Dumbledore was born in 1881, so this is mostly a pre-Dumbledore era we are talking about.

The leaked footage, a montage of which you can check out below, also gives an idea of the general look and feel of the game:

Bloomberg's report teases that the game will "let players role-play as wizards and roam a vast, open-world re-creation of Hogwarts and its surrounding area" while also noting that that "the video was authentic, but most of the rumors that have come out since are not." The upcoming game does not appear to have a direct tie to the original Harry Potter book series but will flesh out the universe's history like the Fantastic Beasts movies.

When will the Harry Potter RPG be revealed?

As we've mentioned, this Harry Potter RPG has been all but officially named and confirmed by WB Games. So when will they show it off? The Bloomberg report gives some insight into this. WB will apparently unveil WB Montreal's upcoming Batman game during an August FanDome event that is being hosted by DC, and then the Harry Potter RPG "will be revealed later."

It's a wide window, but we should expect an announcement sometime between August 2020 and fall 2021. Major events being held during that time include Gamescom Opening Night Live and The Game Awards, though we don't know for sure if the game will show up during either of those. Hopefully, we'll hear something about this Harry Potter game before the end of 2020.