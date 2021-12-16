Everything you need to know about Halo Infinite’s Winter Contingency event

Halo Infinite multiplayer has another big event happening soon, and this one is holiday-themed. Have you heard the hype about a supposed Winter Contingency celebration? Want to know when it starts and what free skins you might be able to unlock? We’ve got all the important dates, start times, and leaks necessary to get Spartans in the festive spirit.

What are the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency dates?

Provided leaks from Infinite Leaks and others are correct, Halo Infinite’s Winter Contingency event is set to run from December 21 through January 4, 2022. If it starts at the same time as other multiplayer events in Halo Infinite, players can expect the new rewards and battle pass to appear on December 21 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Winter Contingency has been listed on Halo Infinite’s event calendar from the beginning. Microsoft

What do the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency leaks say?

A graphic from Infinite Leaks suggests Winter Contingency will feature a 10-tier battle pass with a reward earned at each rank. Here’s the latest list of leaked rewards as of December 15.

An early look at Halo Infinite’s Winter Contingency rewards

Rank 1: Spartan Emblem

Rank 2: Armor Coating

Rank 3: Left Shoulderpad

Rank 4: Right Shoulderpad

Rank 5: Weapon Coating

Rank 6: Spartan Backdrop

Rank 7: Spartan Emblem

Rank 8: Weapon Coating

Rank 9: Hip Attachment

Rank 10: Armor Coating

You can get a better look at some of the designs by checking out the graphic above.

Is there a Halo Infinite Winter Contingency trailer?

A short clip that appears to be authentic has seemingly leaked. If you'd like a gameplay sneak peek at some of the aforementioned Winter Contingency rewards, you can check them out below.

A leaked Winter Contingency teaser

What else will be included in the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event?

Potentially not much more. 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jerrard recently mentioned on Twitter that “the upcoming winter/holiday daily reward event is not the same scope/magnitude as Fracture: Tenrai.” As such, it might not feature an LTM, altered maps, or a lengthy battle pass likely we’ve seen in the past.

For the most part, Winter Contingency will feature Halo Infinite multiplayer as you currently know it. Microsoft

One possible outlet for making Winter Contingency bigger, of course, is the Item Shop. Past leaks claimed that Santa hat and reindeer antler headpieces may be part of Winter Contingency. However, because they’re not listed above in the 10 ranks, it’s possible they’ll be featured as a paid cosmetic.

We’ll do our best to update this post with new information as it becomes available.