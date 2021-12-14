Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 festivities are set to begin December 16, and most of the essential details about the event have already leaked. Below, we outline all you need to know about Winterfest 2021 including its start and end dates, free skins, and the full list of presents you’ll be able to open during the celebration. Want to get a new Peely or Matrix-themed skin for free? Here’s what you should know.

When are the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 start and end dates?

According to data-mines Winterfest 2021 is expected to be available in-game from December 16 through January 6, 2022. While only 14 days of presents are believed to be featured during the event, Fortnite’s developers at Epic Games seem to be giving players a little extra time to open them.

Winterfest takes place in Fortnite from December 16 through January 6. Epic Games

What are Fortnite Winterfest 2021 present leaks?

Similar to Winterfest events of the past, a highlight of the 2021 iteration is the free presents players will be able to open by visiting the virtual Winterfest Cabin at the lobby screen.

You can see the 2021 cabin in the image below, courtesy of YoungBoyLeaks on Twitter.

An early look at the Winterfest 2021 cabin

While Epic would presumably prefer to keep its list of presents hidden to preserve the surprise, Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has data-mined the complete list of gifts that will be uncovered over the 14-day span. While not all the data is filled in with precise cosmetic names, players still have a solid idea of the goodies they can expect to find.

Just like last year, those who take part in Winterfest will have a wide assortment of presents to open. Epic Games

Associated with each present there are also specific sounds.

Horn

Cuckoo

Random Set (one-seven)

Frozen

Old Game

Ninja Dance

Clap

Cat

Boogie

Beep

Sleigh Bells

Glass Breaking

XP Presents

Ginger Bread

New Years

Snow Globe

Chiptunes

We can’t get a look at all the presents because some of the cosmetic files are encrypted, but you can click the links above to see the ones that have renders already.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 free character skins

As described above, there are two Outfit skins you’ll be able to earn by playing through the Winterfest 2021 festivities. These include a “Frozen Peely” skin and an “Isabelle Festive skin.” You can check out the designs below courtesy of HYPEX.

The two Outfit skins you’ll be able to unlock during Winterfest 2021

What are the Winterfest 2021 challenges?

While there will be specialized challenges during Winterfest 2021, the vast majority of them remain encrypted with the exception of one lone objective.

Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound

We’ll do our best to post the full list of challenges once they go live, presumably on December 16 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

Is there anything else new during Fortnite Winterfest 2021?

While the general concept of Winterfest 2021 can be gleaned by taking a look at the above-listed leaks, there are a few other facets worth noting. For the first time, fans will be able to visit the Winterfest Cabin by checking out a redesigned hub area in Fortnite Creative. Official promotional materials sent to Fortnite content creators also suggest "the festivities kick off with Sgt. Winters barreling around the map in his custom big rig, bringing 14 days of presents, frosty fresh items, challenges, new Creative experiences, and lots more."