Bryan Lawver

10 incredible sci-fi shows to binge on Netflix this holiday weekend

“Flair is what marks the difference between artistry and mere competence.”

10. Black Mirror

With 22 episodes across five seasons, you could binge all of Black Mirror in a weekend. But since its episodes are all self-contained stories and aren’t all great, you won’t miss anything by skipping around. (Pro-tip: Don’t skip the Christmas special.)

9. Dark

If you’re looking for a series to get completely absorbed in, check out the mind-bending Dark. Just be aware that it gets hard to follow and quite... dark. It’s not best for casual viewing, but great for a long, cold weekend.