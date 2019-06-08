Black Mirror Season 6 release date, cast, plot, theories, and more

Black Mirror Season 5 arrived on Netflix in 2019, and we’re ready for more episodes ASAP. There were only three episodes in Season 5 — four if you count December’s choose-your-own-adventure episode, Bandersnatch. In short, being a fan of Black Mirror and having to wait for more episodes is both the name of the game and the worst part about loving the show. So, when will Black Mirror Season 6 arrive on Netflix?

Considering the show has a massive cult following and fans eagerly binge new seasons every time they debut, a Black Mirror Season 6 renewal is likely. For now, though, Black Mirror doesn’t have the official green light for Season 6, and we may have to wait a while. Here’s everything we know about what we can expect for Black Mirror’s future.

Has Black Mirror been renewed for Season 6 yet?

Black Mirror Season 6 hasn’t been renewed — yet. The possibility of a Season 6 seems to hinge on the desires of creator Charlie Brooker. When asked about the possibility of a new season by RadioTimes, he replied, “I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Considering how much Black Mirror is linked to Brooker at this point, it’s safe to say Netflix won’t move forward with any Season 6 without his consent.

What is Black Mirror Season 6’s release date?

Since Black Mirror Season 6 has yet to be confirmed, let alone begin production, it’s hard to say officially when it will arrive on Netflix.

How many episodes will Black Mirror Season 6 have?

The episode count might change from Season 5 to 6, just like it did between Seasons 4 and 5. Episode counts have varied, either clocking in at three episodes a season or six episodes, with the occasional holiday episode or special episode thrown in inbetween official seasons. Season 5 only had three episodes (“Striking Vipers,” “Smithereens,” and “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too”), but that episode order could revert to six for Season 6.

Who is joining the Black Mirror cast for Season 6?

There’s no casting news on the Black Mirror Season 6 front, mostly because it remains to be seen if Season 6 is happening at all.

One of the few sources of fun in the Black Mirror universe (and boy, we need fun wherever we can get it) is the casting choices. The anthology structure of each season means that there is the opportunity to bring aboard tons of talented actors who can give life to each episode.

Season 5 included big names such as Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Aquaman), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Miley Cyrus, and Topher Grace. Previous seasons have featured more recognizable actors than we have time to go over completely. Still, some of the big gets include Bryce Dallas Howard, Jesse Plemons, Letitia Wright, Jon Hamm, Rafe Spall, and Domhnall Gleeson.

Showrunners Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones recently joked about casting former U.S. President Barack Obama in an Americanized version of Season 1 episode “The National Anthem” in an interview with Yahoo Movies UK. It’s unlikely Obama would appear in a remake of that particular episode since the plot involves a politician having sex with a pig — or any other Black Mirror episode for that matter. But hey, it’s good to dream big, right?

What’s this I hear about another Bandersnatch-like episode?

Speaking with Yahoo Movies UK, Brooker teased some unused ideas could go toward making another “Choose Your Own Adventure”-style episode like Bandersnatch.

“There are all sorts of other ideas came about during the making of Bandersnatch which we may get to in the future. The thing is, if you’re doing an interactive episode, it needs to justify itself. There needs to be a compelling narrative reason as to why you’re using that otherwise, it is just a gimmick.”

There’s no confirmation another Bandersnatch-esque episode will happen, but it could be necessary to tide us over until Season 6 happens.

Where can I watch Black Mirror Season 6?

If Black Mirror Season 6 does end up happening, you’ll be able to watch it along with the other seasons on Netflix. For now, you can binge Seasons 1-5 and go down the rabbit hole that is Bandersnatch to keep yourself occupied until a new season materializes.

Black Mirror Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix.