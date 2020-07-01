Dark Season 4 release date, trailer, plot of the trippy Netflix thriller

On June 27, 2020, the world of Dark ended. In-universe, that was the actual date of the apocalypse, and in real life, that was the day Netflix made Season 3 available to stream. The show's latest season has been a massive success, catapulting it to the top ten TV shows on Netflix. Surely Netflix would want more of such a popular show, even if the third season wrapped things up pretty conclusively.

Here's everything we know about a possible Dark Season 4.

Warning! Spoilers for Dark Seasons 1, 2, and 3 ahead!

Adult Alt-Martha in the bunker Netflix

Will there be a Dark Season 4?

This seems to be a complicated question. Unlike most other Netflix original series, Dark wasn't canceled by Netflix. The creator, Baran bo Odar, said on Instagram that he envisioned the series as a three-season run from the beginning. This makes sense, especially considering all the trinity imagery found in the series: three worlds, three generations, thirty-three years per cycle.

However, the show's success could persuade Odar and Netflix to revisit the world of Dark, whether it's for another season or some sort of sequel series.

Jonas and Alt-Martha in the "Matrix" Netflix

Is there a release date for Dark Season 4?

If Dark Season 4 were to happen, it would probably be quite a long time before we'd be able to see it. Between the pandemic delays and the leisurely pace this show's production has taken in the past, a release date in 2022 or later would probably be the most likely option.

Still, considering the wait fans have put in for the previous seasons, this wouldn't pose too much of a hurdle. The show is worth the wait.

Is there a trailer for Dark Season 4?

The alt-world's Martha and Magnus Netflix

No trailer yet, but it wouldn't be out of the question for a video announcement to be cobbled together from past footage. Since the show deals extensively with time travel, it often reuses and replicates footage from past seasons to reflect the past. So there's a possibility to see some sort of video promo before shooting even begins, if there is another season.

What's the plot of Dark Season 4?

The last scene of 'Dark' Season 3 Netflix

The very last line of Dark referenced Hannah's unborn child in the Genesis world, the world where none of the time travel ever happened. Hannah suggests Jonas as a name. Could this new Jonas be the protagonist of a new series? His father is Torben Wöller, not Michael/Mikkel Kahnwald, so he would look considerably different, but it wouldn't be the first time there was an alternate Jonas that looked different, just look at Adam.