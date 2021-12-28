Halo Infinite shop adds Mister Chief, A259, and Snow Bird bundles

It’s the last week of 2021, and the Halo Infinite item shop has one more update before the New Year. For the week of December 28, 2021, there are plenty more items to spend your hard-earned credits on, from weapon skins and vehicle emblems to charms. These are the new Halo Infinite items available in the shop.

This week in the Halo Infinite shop, you can purchase the Mister Chief bundle, the A259 Collection, the Snow Bird set, and the Shred or Die bundle. We like the Mister Chief bundle since it comes with a silly, crudely-drawn character emblem, along with the beautiful Noble Principle blue vehicle coatings.

What are the Halo Infinite shop updates?

Start the New Year with these fancy new cosmetics. Microsoft

While the new list isn’t quite as exciting as the previous week’s, there are still a fair bit of cosmetic items you might want to check out. You’ll find four new bundles to purchase during the week of December 28, and here’s what’s in store.

Weekly

Mister Chief bundle — 2,000 credits

Give your weapons some character with this bundle. Microsoft

Mister Chief : Legendary AI Model

Legendary AI Model Mystery Mister : Legendary AI Color

Legendary AI Color Mister Chief : Rare Charm

Rare Charm Social Media Chief : Epic Nameplate

Epic Nameplate Social Media Chief : Epic Vehicle Emblem

Epic Vehicle Emblem Social Media Chief : Epic Armor Emblem

Epic Armor Emblem Social Media Chief : Epic Weapon Emblem

A259 Collection bundle — 1,500 credits

The Noble Principle vehicle coating lets you ride in style. Microsoft

Noble Principle : Rare Vehicle Coating

Rare Vehicle Coating Pilchuck Bumper : Epic Vehicle Model — M12 Warthog

Epic Vehicle Model — M12 Warthog Blue Commando : Rare Nameplate

Rare Nameplate Noble Principle : Rare Vehicle Coating — M808 Scorpion

Rare Vehicle Coating — M808 Scorpion Noble Principle : Rare Vehicle Coating — Mongoose

Rare Vehicle Coating — Mongoose Noble Principle : Rare Vehicle Coating — Gungoose

Rare Vehicle Coating — Gungoose Noble Principle : Rare Vehicle Coating — M12R Rocket Warthog

Rare Vehicle Coating — M12R Rocket Warthog Noble Principle : Rare Vehicle Coating — M15 Razorback

Rare Vehicle Coating — M15 Razorback Blue Commando : Rare Vehicle Emblem

Rare Vehicle Emblem Blue Commando : Rare Armor Emblem

Rare Armor Emblem Blue Commando : Rare Weapon Emblem

Snow Bird bundle — 1,000 credits

A fitting theme for this time of year. Microsoft

Snow Blind : Legendary Vehicle Coating

Legendary Vehicle Coating Tundra Pursuit : Epic Weapon Coating — CQS48 Bulldog

Epic Weapon Coating — CQS48 Bulldog Sabre Response : Rare Nameplate

Rare Nameplate Sabre Response : Rare Vehicle Emblem

Rare Vehicle Emblem Sabre Response : Rare Armor Emblem

Rare Armor Emblem Sabre Response : Rare Weapon Emblem

Daily

Shred or Die bundle — 500 credits

The Shred or Die bundle is perfect for the skaters out there. Microsoft

Shreddin’ : Epic Nameplate

Epic Nameplate UA/Type ST : Rare Knee Pads — Mark VII

Rare Knee Pads — Mark VII Skull : Epic Charm

What are the Halo Infinite credit prices?

As a reminder, you need to purchase credits with real money in Halo Infinite. There is currently no way to earn credits by playing the game, unfortunately. These are the prices for each credit bundle, and it’s important to note that higher tier bundles grant you a bonus for spending more.