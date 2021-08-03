Halo Infinite wrapped up its first technical preview flight on the weekend of July 30, leaving eager Spartans hungry for the next phase of the beta.

For now, publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have left much of their rollout plans under wraps, but here’s what we know about the date, time, schedule, and expected contents of the upcoming demo.

We’ll also outline the registration steps for those who may not be part of the Halo Insider program.

When are the Halo Infinite Flight 2 preview dates?

Unfortunately, Microsoft has not announced any dates for a second flight of Halo Infinite. That being said, we wouldn’t be surprised if the second test happened at the end of August, similar to how the first flight took place at the end of July. We’ll do our best to update this article with more concrete information as soon as it becomes available.

We don’t know when the next flight for Halo Infinite will be, but PvP seems ripe for inclusion. Microsoft

Flight 1 ran from Thursday, July 29 until Monday, August 2. If they run monthly, then Flight 2 could run from Thursday, September 2 to Monday, September 6. It’s also possible that Microsoft is planning a flight for after Gamescom the weekend of Friday, August 27. But all of that is pure speculation.

When it comes to queue timing, we’d expect the second flight to function much like the first. Even though matchmaking will be made available throughout the duration of the flight, Microsoft has stated that players have the easiest time joining lobbies between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern as well as 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. Eastern. We don’t expect these suggested times to fluctuate much, as they’re likely based on internal data that shows when most Halo players are active.

What are the Halo Infinite Flight 2 game modes?

During a development livestream in August, 343 announced the next flight for Halo Infinite will feature Big Team Battle and 4v4 Slayer modes in addition to the Bot Slayer and Weapon Drills available during the first testing phase in July. In other words, no content will be stripped from the flight client that exists, so those who missed the first test should still be able to experience the full breadth of the demo.

For the uninitiated, Big Team Battle is a popular Halo multiplayer queue in which two teams of eight Spartans play objective-based modes like Capture the Flag or kill-based modes like Slayer. In Halo Infinite the BTB formula changes slightly in that now all lobbies will feature two teams of 12 players, bringing the total of Big Team Battle participants to 24, up from the standard 16. Luckily, those who don’t like the larger lobbies can still squad up with three friends in Slayer.

How do you sign up for the Halo Infinite Flight 2?

If you have your sights set on playing the next flight for Halo Infinite, you’ll have to be a Halo Insider first. Microsoft

Players must register for the Halo Insider program to participate in the next Halo Infinite flight and all future flights. Even if you register, however, there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to access it. 343 has stated that the second flight will feature considerably more players than the last one, however. Follow the steps below to claim your spot.

Go to the Halo Insider website and select “signup.” Press the button to “sign in” to your Xbox live account, and enter your Microsoft Account credentials. Select “yes” to let Halo Waypoint access your Xbox Live info. Select “yes” to confirm your age as 18 or older. Select “yes” to accept the Halo Insider Program Confidentiality Statement. Click the button that says “join the program.”

You’ll then have to fill in many additional details such as your preferred email, Google Play account, and location. You can also tell Microsoft which Halo games you’ve played and which you prefer. To our knowledge, these answers don’t seem to impact your eligibility to participate in the next flight for Halo Infinite.

On the next screen, you’ll be able to opt-in for console and PC flighting opportunities by providing your availability in terms of days and times. Fill in this info as you see fit. When all is finished, you’ll be sent an email welcoming you to Halo Waypoint.

The only official suggestion Microsoft has made about selection is that eligible players must be fully registered for the Halo Insider program well before the flight begins. So those who sign up the day of the flight won’t be getting a spot.